KINGSTON — A Ross County woman has been charged with one count of aggravated arson, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce State Fire Marshal's Office.

Candy Taylor, 52, of Kingston, is accused of starting a March 27 fire that destroyed a garage and a residence at 7 Second St. and damaged a residence at 11 Second St. The structures were occupied at the time of the fire and multiple mutual aid departments were called to assist.

"The arrest of the suspect in the arson case is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau and their local partners,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “We will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice and ensure the safety of our communities."

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate the fire, and during the course of their investigation, Taylor was identified as a suspect. She was subsequently arrested and charged. The case will be presented to the Ross County Prosecutors Office for additional charges.

Information provided by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Ross County woman charged with arson