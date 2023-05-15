Ross Dress for Less opening Lansing area store among six in Michigan

Ross Dress for Less is moving into a roughly 80,000-square-foot store at 321 N. Marketplace Drive formerly occupied by a Staples store that closed.

DELTA TWP. — A popular discount clothing retailer is making its entry into the Lansing market in a former office supply store's building as it plans a handful of Michigan stores.

Ross Dress for Less is moving into a roughly 80,000-square-foot store at 321 N. Marketplace Drive, near the township's Walmart Supercenter, Delta Township Manager Brian Reed said in an email. Staples occupied that location until it closed in late 2022. The Ross website lists the store opening at 430 N. Marketplace Blvd., in the Marketplace Plaza, but township records show the store in the former Staple's location.

"It fills a large vacant retail space and provides a store that is new to Delta and the region," Reed said in an email.

Messages seeking comment were not returned by Ross Stores' Group Vice President of Investor and Media Relations Connie Kao.

But the Dublin, California-based company confirmed the opening in a post on its website. The company also announced five other Michigan locations, including in the Fairplain Plaza in Benton Harbor, the Grandville Marketplace in Grandville, the Westshore Plaza in Muskegon, the Rogers Plaza Town Center in Wyoming and the White Lake Marketplace in White Lake.

Ross operates about 1,500 stores in the U.S.

"Ross is excited to open its first stores in Michigan," the company said on its website. "Over the past 40 years, we've grown from a six-store chain into a $15 billion, Fortune 500 company, with no plans of slowing down."

It is unknown when the store will open, Reed said. Electrical, sign, building and mechanical permits have been pulled for the store to install exterior signage, fitting rooms and other structures, township records show.

Renovations have begun inside the store to accommodate the new retailer.

According to Ross' website, the company, which has a heavy presence in other Midwest states including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, is hiring for sales associates, managers and area supervisor.

Reed added that several other businesses are expected to open in the Interstate 69 and M-43 corridor.

"Detroit Wing Company and Baskin Robbins (near Crumbl cookies 619 N Marketplace)," he wrote. "Olive Garden is opening June 12 at 8440 W Saginaw Hwy. Wing Snob is also moving into the old (McDonalds) location (645 Menard Dr)."

