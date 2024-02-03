Ross gets life in prison

Feb. 3—A case that had been going on for more than two years came to a close Friday when Richard Ross was sentenced to life in prison without parole for two counts of first-degree murder.

Second District Judge Mark Monson handed down the sentence at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. About 40 people were in the courtroom, including members of the Devin family and law enforcement from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Lewiston Police Department. The sentencing hearing lasted about 45 minutes.

"Ross was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will never be able to harm anyone again," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a text message. "We hope this sentence brings some peace to the Devin family."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith credited the work of the Lewiston Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office for the result of the sentence.

"We're really happy with the outcome," Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said. "It fits the crime he committed."

Ross, 58, of Lewiston, was charged Nov. 1, 2021, with murder for the death of Edwina "Eddy" Devin and her son, Michael Devin. He pleaded guilty by way of an Alford plea Dec. 7, 2023, to both charges. An Alford plea is a guilty plea that recognizes that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, but the defendant can maintain innocence, Monson said at the hearing. The plea agreement avoided a trial during which the death penalty would have been on the table; instead, Ross agreed to a life sentence.

"The sentence I'm going to impose is not going to be a surprise," Monson said.

Monson said he received a letter from Ross' daughter and received three victim impact statements from the Devin family. Smith read a victim impact statement from Edwina Devin's daughter and Michael Devin's sister, Elizabeth Keeler. Elizabeth Keeler's daughter, Cori Keeler, read her victim impact statement in the courtroom.

"We will never know the real reason Richard Ross did this," Elizabeth Keeler wrote in her statement read by Smith. "What we do know is that two beautiful loving people were brutally murdered."

Elizabeth Keeler wrote about the positive impact her mother and brother had made in the community and how they are missed every day. Eddy Devin was a nurse and Mike Devin enjoyed sledding, camping and boating; some of those activities he did with his mother.

Cori Keeler spoke of how she also became a nurse, like her grandmother. They talked every Sunday about the nursing school Cori Keeler was attending, which was the same school Eddy had attended. Cori Keeler recalled the last phone call she'd had with her grandmother and ended the call as she always did saying "I love you" and gave her a kiss through the phone.

"It was something I didn't realize I would miss so deeply," Cori Keeler said.

Cori Keeler said she got a phone call from her brother saying that her mother and her brother found their grandmother murdered in the basement of her home in Grangeville. Later she received another phone call from her brother about the death of her uncle Mike in Lewiston. It was the second time her brother had to call her and tell her "someone we loved had been murdered."

Cori Keeler also told Monson that her aunt, Diana, Mike's wife, began drinking heavily to deal with Mike's death and later died.

After the murder, when Ross had not yet been arrested, Cori Keeler said their family was afraid for their lives. Every day when she came to her home she would walk inside talking to her father on the phone with a gun in her hand. Her father made sure she searched her home until he felt it was safe.

During the reading of the victim impact statements, Cori Keeler and other family members often became emotional.

Smith addressed Monson and said the Devin family lost two family members in one day. She described the state of Eddy Devin's body, found by family members, saying that she was tied up and her face was wrapped in duct tape. She was surrounded by items covered in diesel that was used in an attempt to burn the body. Smith said Eddy Devin's daughter and grandson will remember finding her body in that condition "for the rest of their lives."

Michael Devin was found in Lewiston by police in a burned-out truck with his hands tied behind his back.

Smith stated that Eddy Devin's cause of death was homicidal violence by strangulation, and Michael Devin's death was caused by homicide by unspecific means because it was unknown if he was alive or dead when the truck was lit on fire.

Smith said that Ross entered Michael Devin's home, kidnapped Michael and took him to Grangeville, where he killed Eddy Devin. He then fled to California and when he returned told his sister what he'd done.

Smith highlighted the sentencing factors that Monson should consider, saying in this case the protection of society was the most important.

"This court can never be sure of whether this defendant will murder again," Smith said. "The state is asking to impose a fixed life sentence."

Ross had waived his right for a presentencing investigation report, but he received a mitigation report, which his public defender, Anne Taylor, highlighted when she addressed the court. She started saying that normally she would argue for a sentence based on factors and guidances in the law, but in this case they had an agreed-upon sentence. Instead she wanted to focus on who "Rich" Ross was.

She said that Ross grew up in California and was always protective of his sister Barbara, who was Michael Devin's ex-wife. When he was a teenager his family went into witness protection and when they moved they lost contact with their extended family.

Later in his life, Taylor said Ross was proud to become a father and now a grandfather. Even though he is facing a life sentence he will be able to talk with his daughter and have visits with her.

"His role in his family is not what he wanted it to be and he knows that," Taylor said.

Taylor said Ross has found the positive in his sentence. While he was in custody at the Nez Perce County Jail he began drawing again and has developed a faith in Christianity, reading his Bible and other Christian books and teaching other inmates and his family.

Taylor said Ross took responsibility for his actions and agreed to a life sentence agreement to prevent the time and toll a trial would take on witnesses.

Monson asked Ross if he wanted to say anything to the court and Ross said he did.

"I'm sorry I caused all this pain and suffering and sorrow ..." Ross said. "I'm sorry."

Monson went over the sentencing requirements, even though he acknowledged that the sentence in this case was already determined with the plea agreement.

Monson spoke of the impact the murder had on family members who came across the "grisly scene" and found the body of a loved one in such a "horrific, brutal and unimaginable manner."

He told Ross his actions impacted the lives of his own family members, especially his daughter. He stated in the letter she did a "masterful job" after being in the difficult position of conveying how she felt about her father. Monson said it showed that he was loved by his family and he had good qualities.

Monson spoke about the doctor's assessment and Ross' decision to take responsibility and apologize, even in the courtroom. He noted Ross' change and growth because of his Christian faith and he was working with inmates, and jail deputies reported he had a positive behavior and attitude. The report stated that Ross was finding happiness in his circumstances through his faith and helping others.

"I think your faith will carry you through, so I encourage you to keep on the same path you started on at the Nez Perce County Jail," Monson said.

Monson noted Ross had received head injuries as an adult and child, which affected his psychology, as well as traumas "that no person should have to experience." But it didn't excuse the murders, and society needed to be protected from him because of the unprovoked murders.

"In the case of protection of society, there is greater risk from which society needs to be protected from than first-degree murder," Monson said. "Neither of them (Edwina Devin or Michael Devin) saw this coming or ... (believed) that their lives would be cut short."

Several of the Devin family members became emotional when Monson announced the sentence.

"We all wish we were not here today but nevertheless we are," Monson said.

He gave Ross credit for 824 days for time served and paying $245.50 in court costs. Smith asked for Ross to pay a civil penalty and restitution, but Taylor said she had received notice about the request that morning and asked Monson to wait to decide the amount at a later time, to which he agreed.

Ross was also named as a suspect in the strangulation death of Bruce and Lynn Peeples in their Grangeville home in 1994, but he hasn't been charged in the case, according to previous Tribune reporting.

