Ross Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing, Selling Pitt COVID-19 Masks

ROSS TOWNSHIP, PA – The University of Pittsburgh's former emergency management director has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing personal protection equipment from the university and selling it on eBay.

Christopher Casamento, 42, of Ross, pleaded to the charge ofs interstate transportation of stolen property, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung's office announced.

According to the Indictment, Casamento stole more than 13,615 respirator masks and surgical face masks meant for Pitt employees and students and sold them on his "steel-city-motor-toys"

eBay vendor page.

According to the indictment, Casamento earned approximately $18,783 from the eBay sales of the stolen masks.

Casemento, who was fired by Pitt, will be sentenced on June 15. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.

This article originally appeared on the North Hills Patch