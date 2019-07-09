Ross Perot Was a Billionaire Who Cared About the Little Guy—No, Really

Texas multi-billionaire H. Ross Perot, who died June 9 at the age of 89 after a five-month battle with leukemia, catapulted into national consciousness during the 1992 presidential campaign. That was the year he ran as an independent in a race that ultimately pitted him against Republican George H.W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton. His campaigns, first that year as an independent and then as a Reform Party candidate in 1996, were the most successful bids for the presidency by a third-party candidate in United States history. Some argued that it was his success—he won 19 percent of the vote in 1992—that caused the political apparatus of the United States to change the rules (or rig the system, depending on your point of view) to make third-party candidacies far less threatening to the two-party system.

I first heard of Ross Perot when I was a 13-year-old girl living in a small Texas town outside of Ft. Hood, where my Army dad was stationed after we’d left Germany, never thinking that our lives would intersect in any conceivable way. The year was 1984, and I was in the flag corps of my school’s marching band. Our band played the half-time shows at the Friday night football games. And if you know anything about Texas, you know that football is king.

Ross Perot had become a specter over those Friday nights. Though he was a business magnate, having worked as a salesperson for IBM before founding Electronic Data Systems, then Perot Systems, he was also a man who wanted to take a hand and have a say in current events. He had been involved in attempting to free U.S. prisoners that he believed had been left behind in Vietnam. He tried to help free American hostages in Iran. And he had become a strong influence in Texas politics and lawmaking.

In 1984, Democratic Governor Mark White appointed Perot to head an education panel. Perot learned that rural students were missing nearly 30 days of education instruction to participate in Future Farmers of America shows of livestock, like chickens. Many were subsequently failing their courses. Perot became notorious for his dramatic arguments that kids who didn’t pass their academic coursework couldn’t compete in extracurricular activities like livestock competitions or school-sponsored sports. He gave fiery speeches on the topic while carrying a rubber chicken, to prove his point of course.

Texas football coaches and other school officials charged with educating young people had become notorious for passing along students who couldn’t even read or write, if they were great players on the field. Perot and other legislators believed that No Pass No Play was in students’ best interests. By the time I’d begun 7th grade, Ross Perot was a name already known to us in middle school as the patriarch of No Pass No Play, which meant simply that if a football player didn’t pass his classes, he was ineligible to play that Friday night. Perot had said that for minority students in particular, social promotion was “the cruelest trick. We institutionalize economic segregation for life.”

The iconoclastic, opinionated, and influential Perot had messed with Texas football. Yet, it seemed his efforts really were an attempt to support those who were disenfranchised.

No Pass No Play became the law of the land in Texas. But like a lot of well-intentioned policies, it had unintended consequences. In fact, it affected me in my sophomore year, despite the fact that I was not an athlete of any sort.

In 1986, my Dad had retired from the military and we moved to Houston. Texas was in the midst of an oil-crisis-induced recession, and it was an awful time for my Dad to retire to take a job at Exxon in Houston, a job that disappeared once we moved there. We subsequently lost our house and had to live with family. The pain and anguish, as well as the culture shock of leaving the small town we’d come to love, affected every aspect of our lives. I’d begun to fail for the first time in school. In fact, I failed my favorite class, English, with a 69.

Although I’d made it from district to regional competition in the University Interscholastic League Ready Writing contest—the only underclassman and the only African American in the district to do so—No Pass No Play meant that I was now ineligible to compete. Writing had been my refuge during an extremely difficult time in the life of my family. The irony of not being able to compete in a writing competition because of failing English was lost on no one. That my failure had more to do with the context of my life at the time than my inability or unwillingness to do my homework was.