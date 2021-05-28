Ross police seek man seen on video 'brutally' beating dog in motel parking lot

May 28—Ross police are seeking the public's help in the search for a man who was recorded on security video brutally beating a dog at a motel along McKnight Road.

Police were notified shortly after 2 p.m. May 25 that a man was beating a dog in the parking lot of the InTownSuites in the 4500 block of McKnight Road.

Surveillance video from the motel shows a man who appears to be in his 20s "punching, choking, slamming and repeatedly punching a small white dog," according to Det. Brian Kohlhepp.

The video also shows the man arguing with other residents inside the hotel who were "yelling out the window objecting to these acts of animal cruelty," Kohlhepp said, adding that the man responded by throwing bottles and other items at the people.

The man is later seen in the video leaving the motel with the dog and a male and female companion, Kohlhepp said. When the dog runs from them into a grassy area, Kohlhepp continued, the second man retrieves it for the first man who then strikes it with closed fists.

"He then chokes the dog, grabbing it from the other male, and slams it against the side of their black GMC Yukon," Kohlhepp said.

The detective said the dog was then thrown into the SUV and beaten by the man before they drove off.

The suspect wanted in connection with the incident is Black with a goatee and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ross police at 412-931-9070.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .