Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ross Stores (ROST) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ross Stores is one of 222 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ROST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST's full-year earnings has moved 1.88% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ROST has moved about 9.94% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 7.12%. This means that Ross Stores is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ROST is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.48% this year, meaning that ROST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on ROST as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



