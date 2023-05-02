Ross Township police ask for help identifying suspect allegedly involved in assault

The Ross Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual whom they say was involved in the assault of an employee at a local business.

The department did not provide details about the assault, but posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 412-931-9070.

