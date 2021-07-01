Ross Twp. man who was shot by deputy indicted for child porn, obstructing official business

Jul. 1—A grand jury has indicted a Ross Twp. man on multiple felony counts of child pornography and charges that resulted in his shooting when Butler County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his residence.

Alex Michael Hoskins, 26, of the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive, was shot May 10 by Sheriff's Detective Ricky Phillips in what the investigation reveals was an attempt to "commit suicide by cop."

Detectives and officials with Homeland Security were serving the search warrant as part of an online child pornography investigation, when Hoskins allegedly came toward the deputy with a gun, raised it and pointed it. Phillips shot and wounded Hoskins. The injuries were not life-threatening, and Hoskins was booked into jail about 6 p.m. that day.

Following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and presentation to a Butler County grand jury and no charges were returned against Phillips, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Hoskins was originally charged with felonious assault and three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance. His case has been bound over to a Butler County grand jury for consideration. He is housed in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster set Hoskins' arraignment for July 6 on the indicted charges.

Hoskins was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff's office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children, according to detectives.