Ross Twp. man shot during search of house goes to prison for child porn

Jan. 4—A Ross Twp. man who admitted to child pornography charges and was shot by Butler County Sheriff's deputies during the investigation was sentenced to prison Monday.

Alex Michael Hoskins, 26, of the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive, was shot May 10, 2021 by Sheriff's Detective Ricky Phillips in what the investigation revealed was an attempt to "commit suicide by cop."

Detectives and officials with Homeland Security were serving the search warrant as part of an online child pornography investigation, when Hoskins allegedly came toward the deputy with a gun, raised it and pointed it. Phillips shot and wounded Hoskins.

In July, a Butler County grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

In November, Hoskins pled guilty in Butler County Common Pleas court to obstructing official business with a one-year gun specification and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all fifth-degree felonies. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. sentenced Hoskins to three years in prison. He faced a maximum of five years.

Following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and presentation to a Butler County grand jury, no charges were returned against Phillips.

Hoskins was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff's office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children.