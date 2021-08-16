Rossville man sentenced in Catoosa County for molesting a teenage relative

Aug. 16—Alex Harvey, 35, of Rossville, Georgia, was sentenced in Catoosa County Superior Court last week for molesting an underage relative over a period of several years.

Harvey was convicted by a jury in late March on charges of incest, statutory rape, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated sexual battery.

According to court documents, Harvey began providing the relative and some of her friends with alcohol at 13 and later began to supply drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.

Once the girl became intoxicated from the drugs he provided, the trial determined, Harvey would make sexual advances toward her and eventually began "engaging in a variety of sex acts" with her. A friend told the court of witnessing Harvey have sex with the relative while she was unconscious and unable to offer consent. Condoms containing Harvey's DNA and the girl's DNA were found inside a residence where Harvey was staying, police said.

The initial investigation into Harvey's actions was conducted by the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by District Attorney Chris Arnt, the victim said she will re-live the abuse for the rest of her life and that she hopes Harvey will never have the opportunity to do anything like what he did to her to anyone else in the future.

Arnt, who prosecuted the case, said Harvey was in a position of trust and used that position to make the girl an addict and a sex object.

Harvey was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison before any possibility of parole.

