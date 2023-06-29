Rostraver man arrested after 7-hour standoff with state police

Jun. 29—A Rostraver man who police said assaulted his father and stole his revolver was arrested after barricading himself inside his home for nearly seven hours on Wednesday.

State troopers responded to Columbus Street in Belle Vernon just before 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a theft and assault. The father said his son, Joseph J. Krosoff, 32, of Rostraver had sent a series of text messages asking to borrow a gun "so he could take out his mother," according to police.

Police said the man hid a Colt revolver he kept at his home, but Krosoff came to the house later that day and began arguing with him. The argument turned physical when police said Krosoff located the revolver.

"(Krosoff) placed the victim in a headlock and struck him in the face several times," police said in a news release.

Krosoff then left with the gun. Troopers later located his vehicle parked at a house on the 200 block of Frederick Street in Rostraver.

Police said Krosoff ignored their commands to come out of the house, and told a trooper who made initial contact with him that he was not coming out. State police established a perimeter and called in their Special Emergency Response Team.

Krosoff eventually left the house shortly before 8 p.m. and was taken into custody.

He was charged with felony theft and robbery counts and terroristic threats, harassment, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking, disorderly conduct and driving without a license.

Unable to post $50,000 bail, Krosoff was taken to the Fayette County Prison. A July 11 preliminary hearing is scheduled in District Judge Daniel Shimshock's Masontown court.

