Rostraver man jailed, accused of smashing former tenant's windshield outside Greensburg courthouse

Jan. 28—A Rostraver man is behind bars after Greensburg police said he smashed the windshield of a former tenant's car while she was sitting in it outside the county courthouse, according to court papers.

Marco Testa, 38, is charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

City police were called to West Otterman Street at 4 p.m. Thursday and found the smashed windshield on a Chevrolet Impala and the woman and her daughter shaken up, according to court papers. The woman told investigators that Testa, her former landlord to whom she owed rent money, pulled up in a Nissan Sentra while she was waiting to pick someone up at the courthouse.

Testa had a crowbar in his hand and demanded her car keys, police said. When she refused, he is accused of repeatedly hitting her windshield and grabbing her cell phone before smashing it in the road. Police said they found it in the middle of the street, according to court papers.

Testa fled and state police pulled him over about an hour later. They reported finding a crowbar and tire iron in his car.

The woman's left leg was cut from the windshield glass. An ambulance was requested to the scene but it was unclear from court papers if she was hospitalized.

Testa was ordered held at the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 10.

His criminal history dates back about 20 years in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, according to online court records. He is on state parole in connection with a burglary case filed by troopers in Westmoreland County. Testa was sentenced in 2014 to 7 1/2 to 15 years on 25 burglary charges. He was released from state prison in 2019, according to department of corrections records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .