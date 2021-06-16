Rostraver police arrest man and woman after argument involving loaded handgun

Jun. 16—Two people were arrested on multiple criminal charges by Rostraver police after a verbal altercation that involved a handgun at the man's mobile home late Monday, according to court documents.

Corey A. Lindauer, 35, of Rostraver was arrested on charges of child endangerment, reckless endangerment and simple assault after the incident that occurred about 10:15 p.m. at Lindauer's mobile home in the Voyager Estates Mobile Home Court, according to court documents.

Kassandra L. Kolenc, 26, of Yukon was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass after the incident, police said.

According to police reports, the incident began when a child in the home texted Kolenc to pick him up at Lindauer's home.

"(Lindauer) then texted her back not to come over," Officer Brian Dove reported in court documents.

When Kolenc arrived at the residence, police said she began "knocking and banging at the door ... (and Lindauer) answered, pointing a .40-caliber automatic pistol at her."

Police said Lindauer then closed the door on Kolenc, but she "kicked the door in," causing damage.

Police reported Lindauer set the handgun down on a table and continued arguing with Lindauer outside his mobile home.

Dove reported in court documents that the child lifted the gun up off the table, "pointed it at them as they stood outside and told them to stop."

Lindauer was able to take the gun away from the child, according to police.

Lindauer was arraigned and released after posting $25,000 bond. Kolenc was released on unsecured bond.

No injuries were reported.

Dove reported in court documents that Lindauer was charged with child endangerment for "putting down a loaded .40 caliber handgun on the table" where the child could reach it.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 26.

