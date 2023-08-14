Roswell Fire Department uses technology to increase response times

The Roswell Fire Department said it has significantly improved its response times through the first half of this year.

Through the first six months of this year, the department said it has a response time in the 90th percentile. This time is more than a minute faster than the time the response time the department had in the last two years.

The department attributed this improvement to several factors, including the use of Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) dispatch, which uses GPS location data to identify and dispatch the closest and most appropriate emergency response vehicle to each call.

In addition to this technology, the department also attributed the improvement to the department’s dedication to first responders and communication among the team.

“We are thrilled to see such positive results in our response times,” said Fire Chief Joe Pennino. “In June of 2023, the Roswell Fire Department achieved an average response time of 5 minutes and 46 seconds to emergency calls. This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, the effective use of technology, and our robust monitoring and feedback systems. Our priority is always to provide prompt and effective emergency services to our community, and these improvements reflect our team’s commitment to achieving our vision of being an innovative world-class public safety organization.”

Fire officials said that they would like to continue to build on these improvements.

The Roswell Fire Department is now hiring firefighters (part-time) and will be hiring firefighters (full-time) soon.

