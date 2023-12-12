Roswell issues temporary moratorium on new massage parlors in human trafficking crackdown

A crackdown on human trafficking has lead to one city, temporarily banning spas. Roswell is temporarily saying ‘No’ to any new massage parlors.

City council members voted unanimously for a temporary moratorium on approving new massage establishment licenses in Roswell.

Councilwoman Lee Hills said enough is enough.

“The word is out. We are coming after those folks and we’re not going to stop until we clean that mess up,” Hills said.

Hills believes this moratorium is a step in the right direction.

Back in September, police in North Fulton said a year-long investigation led them to a human trafficking network and prostitution operation.

Roswell police raided four different massage parlors and issued search warrants.

Police said they rescued nearly two dozen young women possibly involved in human trafficking.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said his department is determined to end it.

“We developed an organized crime unit that we found was operating many of these establishments. We commenced a large operation in which we did 10 search warrants simultaneously, six spas, several residences, one dorm in which some of the ladies were staying in,” Conroy explained.

Hills said the moratorium will help stop the bad business.

“We want to put a stop to that. We don’t want any of that going on here in Roswell,” Hills said.

Conroy said the department is also going after those customers who knowingly participate in illegal acts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to go online to provide tips to police.

