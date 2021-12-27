Roswell man charged with DUI in Acworth crash that injured motorcyclist

Dec. 27—Police arrested and charged a man with DUI who they say caused a crash Sunday night that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

William English Akin, 56, of Roswell, was charged with DUI, failure to yield and serious injury by vehicle.

According to police, the crash occurred at 6:16 p.m. on Cherokee Street, just north of Highway 92/Lake Acworth Drive. A black 2001 Harley-Davidson XL1200C, driven by John M. Lloyd, 47, of Acworth, was traveling south on Cherokee Street in the right turn lane to turn onto Lake Acworth Drive.

Akin, driving a brown 2017 GMC Sierra, exited the Racetrac gas station on the corner of the two streets and entered the path of the motorcycle. Lloyd braked to avoid the GMC, but the bike overturned and the operator was ejected.

Lloyd was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Akin was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cobb County jail. He was released early Monday on $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

The Cobb County Police Department and Acworth Police Department are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (770) 499-3987.