Roswell man convicted of rape, child molestation, incest, to serve 50 years in prison

A Roswell man convicted of rape, child molestation, and incest has been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison followed by life on probation under sex offender special conditions.

On Feb. 22, 2023, Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced Luis Alberto Angeles, 41, of Roswell.

Angeles’ trial ended on Feb. 3, 2023.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in Sept. 2016 by Woodstock police when a 12-year-old girl told officers she ran away from home because Angeles had been hurting her.

During two forensic interviews, the victim described specific acts that Angeles committed when she was between the ages of 8 and 11 years old.

The acts occurred while the girl’s mother was at work.

“For years, a little girl endured abuse in her own home by a man who purported to love her. When she finally had the courage to disclose, family members did not believe her. She was forced to run away from home, thinking that was her only way to escape. Fortunately, Woodstock Police recognized a child in distress and, ultimately, charged this defendant,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines, of the Special Victims Unit said. “Throughout the prosecution of this case, the victim never wavered, and through her resilience, we were able to ensure the defendant will never hurt her, or her loved ones again.”

Seven witnesses testified during the trial, including the victim.

After deliberation, the jury found Angeles guilty of all charges.

“Hidden in secrecy behind closed doors, this defendant did unspeakable things to a little girl. But his despicable actions have now been brought to light because of her bravery. A Cherokee County jury heard testimony, including that of the victim, and came to the unanimous decision that the defendant is, in fact, guilty of all charges,” said Acting District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “Mr. Angeles is now receiving the justice he deserves, and our community is protected from this man ever hurting another child again.”

To report suspected child abuse, call Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If the child is in immediate danger, call 911

