Roswell man dead after seven-vehicle crash caused by dust

Feb. 28—Police say a dust storm contributed to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 63-year-old Roswell man Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., New Mexico State Police was called to a multiple-vehicle crash at U.S. 285 and East Orchard Park Road, southeast of Roswell.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said a Dodge Ram driven by a 43-year-old man hit a Ford pickup as it crossed U.S. 285, causing both vehicles to become disabled in the northbound lanes.

Another truck with a trailer was stopping to avoid the crash when a Nissan Frontier — driven by 63-year-old David Pedroza — collided with the back of the trailer. Three other vehicles then collided with the vehicles involved in the initial crash.

Wilson said Pedroza suffered fatal injuries during the impact and died at the scene. A 49-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries and conditions were not known.

"High winds and limited visibility due to blowing dust contributed to this crash, which remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police," Wilson said.