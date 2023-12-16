Roswell officers perform drug bust while part of on-foot patrol effort

During a foot patrol effort by Roswell police, officers ran into a suspicious vehicle at an apartment complex which led to a drug bust.

According to the Roswell Police Department, their officers perform foot patrols regularly.

On Friday night at the Lake House apartments, police saw an occupied, suspicious vehicle around 11:45 p.m.

When an officer went to investigate and speak with the driver, police said he developed probably cause to search the vehicle.

Inside, police said they found two locked bags with methamphetamine, oxycodone, morphine, dilaudid, naloxone, alprazolam, and xanax inside, and packed for distribution.

“The suspect was even thoughtful enough to have already packaged each of the drugs separately for us with a nice label indicating what they contained,” police said in a statement.

Additionally, they found two scales for measuring products, five cell phones and about $1,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Police said it was what they call “a clue,” and charged the driver with trafficking methamphetamine, plus multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute.

