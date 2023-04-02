Roswell police arrest teen accused of injuring 70-year-old women in hit-and-run accident

Roswell police arrested a teenager police say caused two people to be critically injured after a hit-and-run accident, officials said.

On April 1 around 6:30 a.m., police received a 911 call from a passerby who noticed two injured pedestrians in the 2400 block of Roxburgh Drive. When police made it to the scene, they located two women believed to be in their 70s’ suffering with critical injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned the victims had been walking down the roadway on Roxburgh Drive when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.

Evidence from the crash left at the scene, along with license plate readers in the area, allowed investigators to identify the involved suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Honda Civic, as well as the driver, 17-year-old Gerardo Ordaz.

Police found Ordaz, along with the vehicle in Gwinnett County and arrested him without incident.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and booked in on two counts of hit-and-run, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driver failure to exercise due care, and driving while unlicensed.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the RPD at 770-640-4100.

