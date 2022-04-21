Roswell police cracking down on street racers

Roswell police continue to investigate dozens of drivers and participants in a dangerous intersection takeover. The crowd and cars doing donuts, spinning tires and driving reckless shut down the intersection of Houze Road and Rucker Road Sunday night around 7 p.m.

The Roswell Police traffic unit is now looking at videos sent in by the public or found online.

“The public has sent us a lot of videos that they themselves recorded from being witnesses to the event, caught up in the area, as well as things they’ve come across on social media,” said Tim Lupo, public information officer for Roswell police.

Roswell police caught and charged three participants that night, one woman and one man for reckless driving, and one teen for marijuana possession. But the department expects to charge many more.

Last year, the city passed a tougher street racing and dangerous driving ordinance that lets them target not just drivers, but those taking part, taking videos, or promoting the exhibition events.

The same group came from Cherokee County, where they took over an intersection on Arnold’s Mill Road earlier in the evening. Videos also show cars screeching tires and billowing up smoke with dozens of people circling around spectating.

The sheriff’s office arrested one driver for reckless driving and hit-and-run. According to police, the 20-year-old blew a tire doing a donut and slid into a truck. After the collision, the driver of the truck took off after him and both were stopped by deputies.

Police in Roswell say they’ll continue working to stop street racing and dangerous driving. “It’s something all the North Fulton agencies have been dealing with in metro Atlanta, and working together as much as we can to combat this,” said Lupo.

