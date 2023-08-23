Roswell police investigating former DA’s office investigator for theft, violation of oath

The Roswell Police Department is investigating a former investigator from the Cobb County District Attorney’s office.

Andre Allen is charged with Theft and Violation Of Oath By a Public Officer.

Police say Allen stole a diamond ring from a jewelry in Roswell, back in March.

Allen was working as a security officer, an off-duty part-time job.

According to the arrest warrant, Allen told investigators he stole the ring after several rings fell from a tray onto the floor, while an associate was setting things up.

Investigators say Allen sold the ring to a pawnshop in Marietta. The owner said Allen had purchasing papers for the ring and returned to the store days later to return the money he received for the ring.

Allen couldn’t get the ring back because the police asked employees of the pawnshop to place the ring on hold, according to the arrest warrant.

Police say Allen admitted to making a mistake and told them he was going through hard times.

The crime allegedly happened in March.

Allen resigned from the Cobb County District Attorney’s office in June. According to court documents, the Vice President of the Jewelry store reported the crime to police after Allen willingly confessed to her.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s office released this statement:

“Investigator Allen is no longer employed by our office. As any offender, he maintains the presumption of innocence. To protect his rights, we have no further comment,” Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said.

