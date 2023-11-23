Roswell police searching for missing man with dementia
Roswell police are looking for a missing man diagnosed with dementia.
Police say Gary Butler walked away from his home in the 12000 block of Wildwood Springs Drive, between Trailside Court and Flowing Spring Trail, this afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
Butler is 73 years old and is six feet tall.
He was last known to be wearing a plaid shirt with a puffy black jacket and gray pants.
Police encourage anyone in the Wildwood Springs or Moutain Park area to check their property, including any unlocked vehicles, for him.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Roswell police immediately at 770-640-4100.
