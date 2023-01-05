Roswell restaurant manager charged over $300,000 on company card to visit strip clubs

A manager at a Roswell restaurant has been sentenced to prison for robbing his employer of over $300,000 by using his company debit card to visit adult entertainment clubs, officials say.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, Scott Spilberg, 56, of Canton became the manager of Houck’s Grille in Aug. 2020.

In Oct.2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spilberg allegedly started using his company issued debit card to pay for his visits to two adult entertainment clubs.

He reportedly visited the clubs more than 50 times during an 11-month period and charged more than $300,000 to the company card.

“This greedy defendant abused his position to fund his own lifestyle. Because of his actions, the restaurant, and people he was chosen to lead suffered the impacts,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “People who brazenly steal from their employers should expect to be held accountable.”

Spilberg was convicted on September 19, 2022, after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

On Jan.5, he was sentenced to two years in prison with six months to be served in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He’s also been ordered to pay $300,533.78 in restitution.

