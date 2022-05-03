Roswell teenager charged with two counts of murder after alleged gun deal went bad

A Roswell boy faced murder charges after he and two others allegedly killed two teenagers over a failed purchase of a firearm at a Roswell park April 16, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Jayvin Montoya, 15, was arrested in Ruidoso April 25 and was transported to Roswell and later taken to a juvenile detention facility in another county, said Roswell Police Spokesperson Todd Wildermuth.

He said Montoya was charged with two open counts of murder, one count of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

Montoya, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the parked vehicle at Cahoon Park near downtown Roswell, Wildermuth said.

He said investigators believed the victims went the park to purchase a gun from another individual and completed the transaction before Montoya and the 14-year-old boy arrived in another vehicle.

The seller of the gun allegedly left before Montoya and the boy arrived, according to Wildermuth.

Both victims died at the scene.

Hours after Montoya was arrested, the 14-year-old voluntarily spoke with Roswell Police. He was questioned as charges are pending.

The 16-year-old remained a person of interest. Wildermuth said officers were still searching for him.

Montoya’s mother, Jessica Lee Montoya, 41, was arrested April 20 and was charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She entered no plea to the charges before Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers April 21 in Roswell, read online court records.

She was released from the Chaves County Detention Center in Roswell April 23 on a $10,000 surety bond, according to court records.

