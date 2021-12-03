Roswell Walmart locked down as police search for shooting suspects in the area

Roswell Police spokesman Todd Wildermuth said officers evacuated and locked down the local Walmart as they searched for suspects in a shooting which occurred nearby.

Despite rumors of an active shooter on social media, Roswell Police said no shooters were inside the store located at 4500 N. Main St. and no persons were injured.

Wildermuth said Roswell Police Department and Chaves County Sheriff's Office were searching for suspects and others involved in a shooting several blocks away on West Pine Lodge Road.

Two people have been detained, he said.

Wildermuth said no threats to the public safety exist at the moment.

In a Facebook post, Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said there was a chase between two vehicles near Walmart. Persons inside those vehicles were shooting at each other, he said.

"They were shooting each other on Livonia Road went to Acacia behind (The Roswell) Mall. It has nothing to do with Walmart," he said.

Herrington said law enforcement conducted a sweep of Walmart around 6 p.m.

