'Rot in hell': 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo faces his victims in court on first day of sentencing hearings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As they faced their tormentor, Joseph DeAngelo, in court on Tuesday, survivors of the man dubbed as the "Golden State Killer" proclaimed their nightmare to be over.

His, they said, is just beginning.

"You will forever be known as a repulsive coward who hid behind a mask of evil. The devil can keep you company in your prison cell as he gnaws away at whatever soul you have left, at whatever life you have left," said Kris Pedretti, who was bound, gagged and raped at 15.

Pedretti was one of several survivors to speak at DeAngelo's sentencing hearing in a Sacramento courtroom Tuesday. The man known also as the East Area Rapist, Visalia Ransacker and Original Nightstalker is thought to be one of California's most prolific serial killers.

The 74-year-old man and former police officer is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. DeAngelo eluded police for nearly four decades before his arrest in 2018.

On Tuesday, DeAngelo sat quietly in an orange jumpsuit next to his attorneys, with much of his face covered by a mask. Everyone in the courtroom was required to wear one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty, DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping with robbery.

That agreement also included that he admit to multiple uncharged crimes, many of which were related to the sexual assaults. Prosecutors could not charge those crimes because the statute of limitations had run out.

In this June 29, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Calif.

Pedretti was alone in 1976, a week before Christmas, when DeAngelo broke into her home. She said she thought she was going to die and sang "Jesus Loves Me" in her head as he left her naked in the cold December night.

"Standing here today with the knowledge that DeAngelo will spend the rest of his life in prison for his heinous acts has ended my dark journey so that I may begin a new one," she said.

The East Area Rapist was linked to at least 50 sexual assaults in the Sacramento area that began in the 1970s. It was among DeAngelo's first known crime sprees that would grow to encompass at least six counties and span two decades. His crimes included rape, kidnapping, burglary, robbery and murder.

The advent of DNA testing was crucial in advancing the case. In the early 2000s, DNA associated with these different monikers was linked to one unidentified person.

As the survivors put it Tuesday, the monster was unmasked in April 2018. Semen from a second rape kit taken from the body of Charlene Smith, 33, in 1980, matched DeAngelo's. Authorities used genealogical DNA to track his family tree and identify him as a suspect.

Charlene and her husband Lyman Smith, 43, were found bludgeoned to death with a log in their Ventura home in March 1980.

DeAngelo's sentencing hearing is expected to last four days to allow his numerous victims and their loved ones to share their struggles and triumphs. Family and friends of the 13 murdered people are expected to speak Thursday.

The rape survivors were the first given that opportunity.

"Remember, you’ve waited a long time for this. No need to hurry. Take your time," said Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman.

As they addressed the court Tuesday, many expressed common threads of pain.

DeAngelo's first victim, known as Jane Doe #1, was ill and could not make it to court. Her sister, Karen Veilleux, read the statement of behalf of her sister, who was 22 at the time.

Choking back tears, Veilleux spoke about DeAngelo, "the devil incarnate," tying up her sister in June 1976 and threatening her with a knife. She wished he'd "rot in hell."

"Life as I knew it irrevocably changed that day. That once happy girl became fearful, suspicious, hyper vigilant. My sense of safety was shattered," Veilleux read from her sister's statement. "The ringing of the telephone invoked terror, afraid I would hear his voice again when he called to taunt me, as he did in January 1978."

Pedretti, another survivor, shared how her parents wouldn't let her talk about the rape and that brought guilt and shame. Over the years she has understood that it's the rapist who should carry those feelings, Pedretti said. Sharing this message has become a focus for her as she helps other sexual assault survivors navigate life, she said.

Former Sacramento County Sheriff's detective Carol Daly, an original investigator of the East Area Rapist, read a statement on behalf of one survivor as the woman stood by staring at DeAngelo. Afterward, the judge thanked Daly for her dedication to the case.

Tuesday's statements underlined the impact the attacks had on the survivors' families too.

Pete Schultze was sleeping in bed with his mother and 5-year-old sister when DeAngelo forced his way into their home in October 1976. His mother, Wini Schultze, will not be known as "Jane Doe #22," he said. Her courage to live through the experience and the bravery she showed in the years afterwards deserved more than that, he said.

DeAngelo locked Schultze's sister in her bedroom during the attack, Schultze said. He was tightly bound so he couldn't get help.

Like many of the survivors, Schultze said he wanted DeAngelo to know he did not win. They went on to reclaim their lives and create families.

"While we all have suffered for 44 years, your suffering sir, has just begun," Schultze said.

Follow Megan Diskin on Twitter: @megandiskin

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 'Golden State Killer' Joseph James DeAngelo faces victims in courtroom