Rotary Club of O’Fallon Sunrise recognizes First Responders of the Year for 2022

The Rotary Club of O’Fallon Sunrise hosted O’Fallon public service professionals at a morning meeting to recognize the First Responders of the Year for 2022.

Club President Libby Quinlan opened the meeting and introduced Police Chief Kirk Brueggeman who provided initial comments, then Fire Chief Brad White, EMS Supervisor Jeremy Sherman, and Police Captain Mike Mojzis introduced the award winners and provided background on the recipients for each award.

EMS Employee of the Year, Patrick Lenz

EMS Supervisor Jeremy Sherman discussed Lenz’s work as the supply and restock manager keeping response vehicles stocked despite numerous supply shortages. He is a leader in the community outreach program teaching CPR and basic first aid. Lenz’s skill as a paramedic were utilized on numerous occasions literally saving lives.

Firefighter of the Year, Michael Lynch

Fire Chief Brad White introduced Lynch and first noted his military service at Scott AFB in addition to being a volunteer firefighter. He has been instrumental in the firefighter recruitment program helping to boost the numbers supporting the volunteer department. The department responded to over 1,200 calls last year and Lynch not only answered many of these calls, but ensured we had the firefighters available to support the O’Fallon area.

Civilian of the Year, Clara Harrison

Police Captain Mike Mojzis recognized Harrison for her work as Evidence Technician storing, tracking, and disposing of evidence required for criminal cases. She also was recognized for volunteering to support the many outreach and fundraising programs for the police department. Finally, Harrison was noted for being the glue behind the Criminal Investigation Division, building camaraderie and bringing the group together with multiple events.

Police Officer of the Year, Detective Cloeé Frank

Police Captain Mike Mojzis started by noting Frank is an advocate for victims of crimes. She pitched, developed, and designed a trauma informed interview room to provide victims a better environment for discussing difficult experiences. She is also one of two forensic interviewers in the department that can conduct sensitive interviews with victims such as children. In addition to working major cases, Frank is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force handling all aspects of collecting evidence, coordinating warrants, and bringing charges against child predators.

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all public servants for the support they provide to the community.