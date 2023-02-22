Rotary Club of St. Petersburg recognizes police detectives in annual award

The Rotary Club of St. Petersburg has awarded its 2022 Ned March/Bud Purdy Award to two detectives tasked with investigating major crimes in the city.

Detectives Renee McKinney and Somsak A. Intravichit of the St. Petersburg Police Department were recognized at an awards ceremony on Friday.

Ned March, a man who served as president of the local Rotary Club from 1948-1949, started the award to recognize local police officers. After his death, the club continued to give out the award and the program was lead by Bud Purdy, who was the city’s police chief from 1958-1963.

The police chief and agency staff select the winners of the award each year, according to Doug Phares, president of the club.

“We think it’s an honor and a privilege to be in a position to do this,” Phares said.

McKinney said the Rotary Club recognition is an award that few officers expect to get.

“For me, it’s like creating history,” McKinney said.

Intravichit said he couldn’t describe the “immensity of the award.”

“I’m still kind of in shock from it all,” Intravichit said.

McKinney has been with the agency for 20 years, and currently works in the personal violence unit as part of its investigative bureau. She said she initially had wanted to become a nurse, but decided to join the police academy on somewhat of a dare — a former boyfriend told her he didn’t think she could make it through the agility course.

“I applied, I went through the physical agility course and got a phone call a couple weeks later,” McKinney said. “They said ‘When can you start?’ And here I am, 20 years later.”

McKinney said some of the most significant moments of her career include helping secure a life sentence for a man who shot his girlfriend in front of her mother and a 35-year sentence for a man who sexually battered his then 3-year-old daughter. She has also investigated major crimes involving aggravated battery and schemes to defraud.

Intravichit was working as a skating instructor at an ice rink when he read an article about retired crime scene investigators.

“Really, that was what piqued my interest,” he said.

After that, Intravichit decided to become a civilian crime scene investigator. He worked for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department before moving to Columbia, South Carolina, where he became a sworn police officer. He later moved back to St. Petersburg and has been with the police department since 2015, where he investigates some of the agency’s most high-profile cases. Intravichit is also a field trainer for the agency’s gun response investigative team.

“Really, it’s just about the work ... and being able to serve the community and help the victims,” he said.