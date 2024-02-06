Rotary International 2029 convention set for Minneapolis

Rotary International announced Monday that Minneapolis will host the organization's annual worldwide convention in 2029.

The organization says it will bring more than 15,000 Rotary members and participants from around the world to the event at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The organization says it expects to inject an estimated $30.4 million in both direct and indirect business sales, and will use hotels in Minneapolis, Bloomington and St. Paul, as well as most of the Convention Center.

Mayor Jacob Frey said in a news release he believes the event will have an "enormous impact on our community."

"Minneapolis is the right city to host the 120th Rotary International Convention and Rotary is a fabulous organization to welcome," Frey said.

There are over 46,000 Rotary clubs in the world, according to the organization's website. Its members "believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world's most persistent issues," its overview page states. Rotary members work to develop and maintain "sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment," according to the announcement.

The winning bid for Minneapolis to host the event was led by Rotary clubs in Minnesota and Iowa, the organization said. The last such convention the Twin Cities hosted was in 1974, according to the release.

Gov. Tim Walz said in the release he is "excited to welcome Rotary members from across the globe to the Twin Cities and the State of Minnesota for their international convention in 2029."