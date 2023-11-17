Rotary International pedals for polio at El Tour de Tucson
Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, the unheralded activist who organized 1963's historic March on Washington.
In the name of transparency and accessibility, Twitch launched its new Privacy Center to educate users, after conducting "extensive research" and finding that many of its users had no idea how their personal data is collected and used. The Privacy Center, which launched on Thursday, is designed to provide "clear, actionable information" about privacy rights, Mel De Leon, Twitch's Principal Product Manager of Privacy said in a statement to TechCrunch. The project was created with "meaningful transparency and usability."
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Kia brought its forthcoming EV3 and EV4 baby electric vehicle concepts to Los Angeles to show off in front of an American crowd.
Crude oil prices remained under pressure on Thursday as worries over bloated inventories, a bad technical setup, and demand fears weighed on investors.
After a long fight against LIV Golf, and new negotiations for a deal with the league, Rory McIlroy is taking a step back from PGA Tour leadership.
As "Cribs" returns with new episodes — amid its 19th season — we remember the best one ever made: Mariah Carey's NYC penthouse tour. Go behind the golden doors once again with us as we look back at the 2002 episode.
Researchers explain how fandom can be beneficial or problematic.
Swift and Kelce took their love international over the weekend, but what do their famous friends think of their relationship?
"You can't make the 'Barbie' movie without listening to our song," says Søren Rasted of Aqua, who — a quarter-century after Mattel's "silly court case" — are getting the last laugh.
Hot Wheels has selected a 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata nicknamed Chimera as the 2023 Legends Tour winner. The car was built by Chris Watson in New Zealand.
A 1982 Dodge Ram Wagon B-Series passenger van with Slant-6 engine and four-speed manual transmission, found in a California wrecking yard.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
The Chroma Console allows you to freely rearrange four effects modules, automate them and record loops to jam over.
Archer Aviation, the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle startup, has partnered with India's travel and hospitality conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises to launch an all-electric air taxi service in the country in 2026. If successful, it would make the South Asian nation its second international market outside the U.S. to experience its ambitious air taxi operations after the United Arab Emirates. Both companies said Thursday that the service, subject to regulatory approvals and clearances, will be "cost-competitive with ground transportation" and improve urban mobility in the world's most populous country with low-noise electric air taxis.
Money can’t buy you class... and apparently it can’t buy you a long run on 'The Masked Singer,' either.
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
The tight end position has long been something of a wasteland in fantasy — yet, eight of them are popping up on Yahoo's top-500 public teams. Scott Pianowski investigates.
As the conflict enters its second month and civilian deaths in Gaza mount, the terminology being used by officials from Washington to Tel Aviv and beyond is more than mere semantics.