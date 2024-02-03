Rotating Hobbyist: Starting my days on a yoga mat

The Rotating Hobbyist is a column by Karly Graham talking about her favorite pastimes and hobbies, as there are many that serve her on a temporary and rotating basis.

I’ve never been one for New Year’s resolutions. I am not a person that can successfully make many sweeping changes all at once. I envy people who can, but that’s not how my brain operates.

Instead, I start each year with a few key goals I’d like to accomplish throughout the course of the year. One year it was to make myself like tea. Another had a goal of forcing myself to like tomatoes. Every year since 2021, I’ve had a goal to do more yoga.

Clearly, my yoga endeavors come in phases. Like all hobbies and hyperfixations I have, interest dwindles or I lose motivation. But when it comes to an easy way of making myself feel good, it’s a trusty old friend to return to.

Yoga has the potential to be beneficial to people of all ages.

During summer 2021, I had wrapped up my first year of entirely virtual schooling at Michigan State University, and one of my roommates and closest friends in the world graduated. Before she moved out and left a sad and empty room to pack her things and fly to Asia to spend a year teaching in South Korea, we spent every morning together operating on a (somewhat) strict routine: Wake up for morning yoga, make ourselves an eggs and toast breakfast, and watch "Sabrina."

Having an accountability buddy made the yoga fun, and getting a jumpstart on the day always felt nice as well. And while I don't have anyone forcing me out of my bed in the morning to make sure I adhere to my daily commitments, the boost of energy I get after a quick living room practice gets me up and moving.

I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I'm perfect. My shapes look funky sometimes and I'm certainly hoping to get a bit more strength still, and some days my apartment just feels one degree too cold to commit to pulling myself out of bed to do a short workout.

But on days I do find the motivation, there's truly no better way to start my day.

I'm not one for yoga studios. I've tried in-person practice and it's not for me. But that's OK! The best part of yoga, in my opinion, is the flexibility it allows you to have to do what feels best for you at any given time.

My morning practices always start with a 20-minute video from Yoga With Adriene. She's who I practiced with in my house in East Lansing, and now she's who I practice with in my apartment in Petoskey.

There's definitely a learning curve — learning the names of different poses and the various breathing exercises don't always click — but with a good teacher (and something to take a quick peek at) it starts to come easier and easier.

It's not for everyone, but yoga provides me with a low-impact, low-cost, easy way to feel good. After a good stretch of daily yoga practices, I can see and feel myself getting stronger. I can feel myself finding easier flexibility. I notice an improved posture.

If all it takes is 20 minutes at the start of my day to feel well-motivated and a little stronger, then that sounds wonderful to me.

