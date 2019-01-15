Rothschild vice chairman resigns from PG&E board

(Reuters) - Struggling California power company PG&E Corp <PCG.N> said on Tuesday Roger Kimmel, vice chairman of investment banking firm Rothschild Inc, had resigned from company's board.

The utility said his resignation did not involve any disagreement on any matter relating to its operations.

PG&E said on Monday it was preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid pressure from potentially crushing liabilities linked to California's catastrophic wildfires in 2017 and 2018.





(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)