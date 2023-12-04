Rotten food, moldy forks: Concerns arise at Memphis jail as food vendor contract up for renewal

Shelby Count Justice Center can be seen here at 201 Poplar Avenue on August 14, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss a new contract for the company that provides food to inmates at the Shelby County Jail. Aramark has come under fire in Shelby County and around the country for serving spoiled and inedible food to inmates at various jails.

During the Aug. 28 Commission meeting, Commissioner Britney Thornton tried to cancel the contract renewal outright ― with the possibility of inmates in Shelby County Correctional Facilities going without food.

Thornton has been interrogating staff about the contracts being presented to Commissioners and the lack of inclusion of Minority Women Business Enterprise and Locally Owned Small Business vendors. The contract Aramark presented to the Commission did not meet the goal of including 20% or more MWBE vendors, which pushed Thornton to try to decline the contract. The new contract has over 30% MWBE and LOSB engagement.

After a heated conversation about the possible impact on inmates at correctional facilities, Commissioners voted to renew a short-term contract under the condition that when Aramark presented the next contract it would include more MWBE and LOSB vendors.

Aramark provides correctional food services to approximately 450 correctional facilities around the U.S.

Commissioners are set to discuss the continuation of the contract during Monday's Commission Meeting, but some family members of current inmates want to see a change in the contract.

Complaints of spoiled food, mold

Complaints from inmates and family members alike have been raised about the food service Aramark has provided to the correctional facilities in Shelby County. Rita Richmond, whose son was in 201 Poplar until about three weeks ago, was told over the phone by her son that the food served was inedible.

"(Richmond's son) says that most of the food, sometimes...it's really old, like mold or something be on the food and the trays have mold and mildew," Richmond said.

After Richmond was initially told this by her son, she went to 201 Poplar to confront staff about the situation. Richmond went live on Facebook, to show her friends and followers the interaction. The staff denied most of the claims, saying the inmates are served on foam trays and not the plastic trays her son mentioned.

Before Richmond left 201 Poplar, she made the staff promise no retaliation would happen to her son because she confronted them. After she visited 201 Poplar in September, she was unable to talk to her son on the phone. Richmond's son has since been moved to a facility in Mississippi, something Richmond was unaware of until he called her from the second facility.

While Richmond's son was in the Shelby County Jail, other inmates called on her son's behalf. The inmates begged her to find out why the food served was inedible and expressed additional concerns about other conditions in the facility that do not involve Aramark.

Some families put money on their loved one's books so they can purchase items from the commissary which has hygiene items and food products at a price. Another mother whose son is also in 201 Poplar said she has to put money on her son's books constantly so he can eat. Kimberly Perry's son has been in 201 Poplar awaiting trial since February 2020, and every week she puts $50 on his books. When Perry's son calls her, he says he cannot eat the food because of the mold on it.

The Shelby County Criminal Justice Center, located at 201 Poplar, is seen in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

"He said 'Mom I don't eat anything out the tray'. He said because there's mold on the forks, mold on the food. They not cleaning the trays, the food is cold," Perry said.

The claims of rotten and spoiled food are not unique to the three Shelby County Correctional Facilities. Aramark's controversial past involves multiple states and local governments opting for different food providers after reports of inadequate and inedible food.

Aramark has a well-documented history of lackluster service in the correctional food service industry. In July 2015, the state of Michigan terminated its contract 18 months early with Aramark due to various problems like meal shortages, maggots in the kitchen and unsavory employee behavior with inmates. Mississippi also did not renew its contract with Aramark in 2021, with over 200 inmates filing a lawsuit claiming they were served spoiled meals.

An inmate currently awaiting trial in 201 Poplar corroborated what Richmond and Perry said.

Aramark issued the following statement regarding the claims:

"We believe that everyone deserves healthy meals, and we serve quality, nutritious meals designed by registered dietitians. Additionally, we not only have mandated health department inspections, but we invite third party expert oversight in the facilities where we serve. Food safety is a priority in all we do; our processes and procedures are industry leading and we work to fix all issues quickly."

New contract features high local engagement

When the contract was first presented to Commissioners in August, Thornton flagged it immediately because of the low engagement from MWBE and LOSB partners. Thornton has made it a point to gather information regarding the race and sex of vendors for large contracts because Shelby County has a low number of minority-led contracts.

Thornton tried to cancel the contract and get it sent out for bid again or have it split up so smaller vendors could participate. The contract was then put on a short-term extension to allow the next full-year contract could involve more local and minority involvement.

October 28 2018 - A portion of Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar is seen.

During Wednesday's committee meeting, Alicia Lindsey, Chief Administrative Officer for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, said Aramark had 31.9% LOSB engagement. In August, its engagement was less than the required 20%.

Thornton said she still does not think Aramark is doing enough and there is evidence that small and locally-owned businesses have interest in the contract. Currently, the contract does not fall under MWBE requirements and just requires LOSB engagement.

"I think that there are clear indicators here that we would benefit from being able to have this particular contract fall not just under LOSB, but under MWBE," Thronton said.

The Board of Commissioners is set to have a final vote on the $5.3 million contract during Monday's regular meeting.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government. She can be reached at 901-484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman

