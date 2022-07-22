Rotterdam port says coal, LNG surged in H1, Russian imports fell

FILE PHOTO: Containers are loaded onto a ship at the port of Rotterdam
·2 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine led to large increases in the amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal shipped through Rotterdam in the first half of 2022, the port said on Friday, with Russia's share falling quickly in the second quarter.

Overall throughput at Europe's largest port was up less than 1% year-on-year as an 8.9% fall in container traffic - caused by global logistics bottlenecks and the end of container traffic with Russia - offset the rise in raw materials.

"Imports of both LNG and coal rose very sharply as an alternative to reduced European imports of Russian gas by pipeline," the port said in a statement.

Coal throughput rose 30% to 14.6 million tonnes, while LNG throughput was up 46% to 5.4 million tonnes, port data showed.

Russian trade had made up about 13% of Rotterdam traffic before the invasion, which Moscow terms a "special military operation", began on Feb. 24. Until then about 30% of crude oil and 25% of coal and LNG came from Russia.

The port released a chart without exact percentages showing Russian coal imports had fallen to a sliver in June, with Russian LNG also down very sharply.

Russian crude imports declined gradually from March and appeared to represent about a quarter of the total in June. Under European Union sanctions, Russian crude is set to be banned by the end of 2022.

"The availability of energy and raw materials at reasonable prices cannot be taken for granted," CEO Allard Castelein said in a statement.

"Europe relies heavily on Russian energy (and) the current geopolitical situation makes Europe very vulnerable."

Revenues at the port, which is owned by the City of Rotterdam and the Dutch government, increased by 6.3% to 412 million euros ($419 million).

($1 = 0.9822 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Korea Prosecutors Raid Crypto Exchanges, Homes in Terra Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean prosecutors are stepping up their investigation into Terraform Labs, whose stablecoin TerraUSD collapsed in May, setting off a rout in cryptocurrency markets.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Ins

  • Report: Prosecutors Raided 7 Korean Exchanges Amid Terra Probe

    Seven crypto exchanges in South Korea have reportedly been raided by prosecutors probing a fraud case in connection with the collapse of algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) and LUNA. "The Hash" hosts discuss the latest in the Terra turmoil.

  • ECB Survey Shows Inflation Further Above 2% Goal in Longer Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Professional forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank raised their longer-term inflation outlook to 2.2% from 2.1% three months ago.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseConsumer-pric

  • Ukraine presents a system that monitors Western weapons disbursement

    Ukraine introduced a module of the SOTA information and analytical system for monitoring arms supplies to Ukraine from partner countries, reports the National Security and Defense Council on July 21.

  • Mariupol residents struggle amid the rubble

    STORY: The fighting for control of the strategic port city of Mariupol ended two months ago with a victory for Russia.Thousands were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee.Those who stayed behind now face a new battle: how to survive among its ruins.Reuters reporters recently visited Mariupol and were free to speak to locals. They were not escorted by Russian-backed officials."You start a fire, you cook food, breakfast for the children. In the afternoon you go find some work or get your dry ration to feed the children dinner. It's Groundhog Day, as they say: you wake up and it's always the same."Mariupol was once home to 430,000 people. Only tens of thousands remain.The United Nations says 90 percent of the city’s buildings were destroyed in Russia's attempt to dislodge Mariupol’s defenders.A top official from the world body said last month 1,348 civilians were killed.Kyiv puts that number at 22,000.The World Health Organization and Ukrainian officials warn that without running water or a functioning sewage system, Mariupol is at risk of a cholera outbreak as rubbish and human remains rot under the summer heat.Despite the hardships, some said they welcomed Moscow's rule."We have come to our senses a little bit; we are glad that we survived and that we found our children. The main thing is that I believe that there will be peace and everything will be fine here, and Russia will not abandon us."Some residents interviewed by Reuters said they recognized things had got a little better since the fighting ended but said that overall, the situation remained dire.

  • Ukraine Latest: Deal to Resume Grain Exports to Be Signed Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- An accord to resume shipments of Ukraine’s grain through the Black Sea is expected to be signed on Friday after months of disruptions raised prices and prompted warnings of a global food crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Ar

  • Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed in Asia trading on Friday, rebounding from previous declines amid supply tightness and geopolitical tensions, even though weakened demand in the United States has cast a shadow on the market this week. Brent crude futures rose $1.61, or 1.6%, to $105.47 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.43, or 1.5%, to $97.78 a barrel. "Things are still negative on the economic front, but we are still in a structural shortfall for prompt oil and that means physical buyers will be there to support dips knowing the uncertainty of what lies ahead on the geopolitical front," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas

    Europe's thirst for oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian supply is reviving interest in African energy projects that were shunned due to costs and climate change concerns, industry executives and African officials said. African countries that currently have little or no oil and gas output could see billions in energy investments in the coming years, including Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania. Namibia alone could provide around half a million barrels per day in new oil production, following promising exploratory wells in recent months, according to unpublished estimates by two industry consultants.

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘using energy’ to cause political discord in Europe: Expert

    Daniel Yergin, S&P Global Vice Chairman and Author of The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations, joins Yahoo Finance Live to outline the geopolitical pressures building in Europe as the Nord Stream pipeline re-opens, the EU's push for a price cap on Russian oil, and the ongoing climate crisis.

  • Tokyo's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time in pandemic

    New coronavirus cases in Japan's capital hit a record on Thursday, surging past 30,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, spurring officials to call for more vigilance. Tokyo's 31,878 new infections far outstripped a previous high in February, and many other regions also reported highs. Thursday's national tally of 186,229 new infections was a record.

  • Mexican zoo welcomes two adorable baby orangutans

    STORY: The two female babies, Jandi and Mei-sha, are now five months old.Zoo’s director Luis Soto told Reuters on Wednesday their births were part of the zoo’s reproduction program, the only one of its kind in Latin America.The new orangutan enclosure measures 700 square metres (7,535 square feet) and has a large wooden structure connected with ropes that allows the animals to exercise, swing and play.World Wildlife Foundation categorises this species as being critically endangered, with their population declining by 50% over the last 60 years and its habitat reducing 55% in the past 20 years.

  • Coca-Cola mural in downtown Panama City was hidden for decades. Now, see the painting restored

    Panama City Coca-Cola Bottling Company held a grand unveiling ceremony for the restored Coca-Cola mural that dates back to the late 1950s.

  • Homegrown library serves Amish in southern Tuscarawas County

    All of the books in the library are stamped "Maryann's Little Library, read it, love it, return it."

  • Stocks Swing to Gain in Choppy Trading; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks swung to gains from losses Friday, joining a global equity rebound as investors looked to second-quarter earnings season to gauge how companies are weathering the impact of surging prices. Bonds and the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows It

  • Kremlin says Russia is reliable gas supplier, blames Europe for problems

    Russia resumed pumping natural gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe earlier on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying Europe's immediate winter supply fears after President Vladimir Putin had warned that flows could be cut further or stopped. Thursday's flows were back at 40% capacity, Nord Stream figures showed.

  • Body Coach Joe Wicks in tears as he is awarded honorary doctorate

    The star said he was 'chuffed'.

  • Retired U.S. Military Leaders Speak Out Against Trump's 'Dereliction Of Duty'

    A group of retired four-star generals and admirals condemned Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, calling them a danger to American lives and democracy.

  • China Facing Competition for Its Favorite Russian Oil From India

    (Bloomberg) -- India has ramped up purchases of crude from Russia’s far east, a grade that’s typically favored by Chinese oil refiners.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerEx-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseFour vessels hauling Russian ESPO

  • Microsoft and Google Bring Bad News for the Economy

    Tech giants Microsoft and Google have just taken additional hard decisions ahead of their earnings reports.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia about to 'run out of steam' in Ukraine, British spy chief says

    Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its war in Ukraine, adding that was "probably a conservative estimate." "I think they're about to run out of steam," Moore said, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, adding that the Russian military would increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower and materiel over the next few weeks.