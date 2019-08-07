Rottneros (STO:RROS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Rottneros AB (publ) (STO:RROS) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Rottneros

What Is Rottneros's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Rottneros had kr396.0m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr337.0m, its net debt is less, at about kr59.0m.

OM:RROS Historical Debt, August 7th 2019 More

A Look At Rottneros's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Rottneros had liabilities of kr395.0m due within a year, and liabilities of kr586.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had kr337.0m in cash and kr416.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr228.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Rottneros has a market capitalization of kr1.56b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Rottneros has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.13. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 18.1 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Rottneros has boosted its EBIT by 76%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rottneros can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Rottneros reported free cash flow worth 13% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.