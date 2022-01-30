Rottweiler kills girl in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO — Police said a 7-year-old girl was killed in a dog attack Saturday in Waynesboro, according to a press release.

Officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road at about 2:26 p.m. for a reported domestic dog attack.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a Rottweiler that lived at the residence had attacked the girl. She was taken by ambulance to Augusta Health in Fishersville where she died from her injuries, police said.

During the attack, police said a woman also was injured. She was treated at the hospital and released.

The Rottweiler was seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter, the press release said.

This investigation continues. No further information will be released at this time, police said.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Girl dies in Waynesboro dog attack