Volatile rouble recovers ground after biggest weekly slump since July

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw
Alexander Marrow
·2 min read

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened sharply in a volatile session on Monday, recovering some ground after its largest weekly slump since early July on fears over the impact of oil and gas sanctions on Russia's export revenue.

The rouble lost about 8% last week and is down over 10% this month after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The finance ministry has said the recent decline was related to recovering imports.

By 0748 GMT the rouble was 2.8% stronger against the dollar at 68.31. It was up 4.4% against the euro at 72.4 and firmed 2.1% against the yuan to 9.71.

Trading activity is likely to be light on Monday, Otkritie Research said in a note, with the rouble able to strengthen in the continuing month-end tax period, which usually sees Russian exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities.

The rouble remains one of the world's best-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports, but it has lost top spot to Brazil's real in the past week.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, climbed to a near three-week high in its final trading session before the Christmas break, last up 3.7% at $84.0 a barrel.

Russian equities were higher.

Investors are likely to rebalance their portfolios in the final week of the year, which could move the market in either direction, Sinara Investment Bank said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.1% at 983.4 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.3% to 2,130.6 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Finxeed Leads TradFi and DeFi Convergence at South East Asia Digital Transformation Summit 2022

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - Finxeed, a leading decentralized credibility scoring platform, kicked off the virtual close door South East Asia Digital Transformation Summit 2022 on Dec 20th.Finxeed held South East Asia Digitial Transfomation Summit with the theme of "Building a Trusted Ecosystem betweeen TradFi and DeFi". Various thought leaders, institutions, industry partners, leading commmunity platform from Dbank Group, Cuyo Banking and Financial Group (CBFG)

  • Stadler Rail (VTX:SRAIL) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other...

  • Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Aztech Global Ltd.'s (SGX:8AZ) Performance Completely

    Aztech Global Ltd.'s ( SGX:8AZ ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.8x might make it look like a buy right now...

  • Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104

    Toyota Motor Corp reported on Monday a 1.5% rise in November global vehicle output, reaching a new record of 833,104. Domestic production slid 3.3% to 266,174 vehicles, while overseas output rose 3.8% to an all-time high of 566,930 for the month. Global sales and production in November exceeded last year's levels due to solid demand, particularly in North America, and a recovery in parts supplies that had been impacted by COVID-19 slowdowns, Toyota said.

  • Investing in Del Monte Pacific (SGX:D03) three years ago would have delivered you a 224% gain

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Wall Street Nailed Earnings but Missed the Bear Market

    It is a reminder of the perils of forecasting markets: You can be exactly right and dead wrong at the same time.

  • Investors in Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD) have made a favorable return of 65% over the past three years

    While Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. ( SGX:5DD ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • S.African skipper seeks win for diversity in race to Brazil

    The first time he saw the ocean, Sibusiso Sizatu thought that, with all that water, it must have been a very large lake.

  • Record eyed as yachts embark on Sydney-Hobart race

    More than 100 yachts set sail Monday in the Sydney-Hobart race as favourable winds raised hopes for a record time in one of the world's most punishing ocean events.

  • 'Star Wars' fans find symbolism in the characters, costumes, and architecture of 'Andor' that reveal 'the different ways that fascism imprisons people'

    The latest spin-off in the "Star Wars" universe focuses on a small group of rebels and their daily acts of defiance as they fight against the Empire.

  • 5 suspects arrested in deadly Mall of America shooting

    Five teenagers are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Friday. Three 17-year-old and two 18-year-old male suspects were arrested Saturday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said. "We are fairly confident that we do have the person responsible for murdering the victim in custody," Hodges told reporters during a briefing on Saturday.

  • India's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd rose over 4% on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani Group. After the deal, the Indian conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, will control 64.71% of NDTV, while the founders will retain a combined 5%. Investors might take interest in NDTV's stock in hopes of improving financials, said N. Chandramouli, chief executive of TRA Research.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Other SideWorld Economy Is Headed for a

  • Elon Musk Warns Bankruptcy Still Hangs Over Twitter

    The billionaire took over the social network on October 27, and is revamping it to make it profitable.

  • Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - media

    Samsung Electronics plans to increase chip production capacity at its largest semiconductor plant next year, despite forecasts of an economic slowdown, a South Korean newspaper reported late on Sunday. Analysts have said that Samsung's persistence with investment plans will likely help it take market share in memory chips and support its share price when demand recovers. Samsung plans to expand its P3 factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, by adding 12-inch wafers capacity for DRAM memory chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

  • China Banks Rush Traders Back to Office Amid Covid Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Chinese financial institutions are rushing employees back to office as surging absences of traders and other key personnel over the past week amid the nation’s massive Covid-19 outbreak start to disrupt operations. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Ot

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX misled investors, lent billions to Alameda, Caroline Ellison says

    Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of trading firm Alameda Research, told a federal judge last week that she agreed with executives of FTX, including former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, to mislead lenders and customers on how much Alameda was borrowing from the now-bankrupt exchange.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]