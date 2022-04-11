Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened sharply in jittery trade on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency.

Late on Friday the central bank said it will scrap a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.

The rouble fell to 82.09 against the dollar at the market opening in Moscow, from the 71 roubles hit on Friday for its strongest since Nov. 11.

By 0727 GMT the rouble was nearly 5% weaker on the day at 79.90 to the dollar and 4.3% down against the euro at 86.35.

The decision to scrap the 12% commission on FX operations means speculators will be able to trade again, Alor Brokerage said, adding that market players were tending to lock in even small profits.

The rouble retains support from the obligatory conversion of 80% of FX revenues by export-focused companies as well as from high interest rates, even though the central bank unexpectedly cut its key rate from 20% to 17% last week.

ITI Capital analysts said Russia receives about $1.4 billion a day in export revenues and the rouble could firm further, given Russian capital controls and shrinking imports.

The central bank's cut supported Russian OFZ government bonds. The finance ministry said at the weekend that it won't borrow on local or foreign debt markets this year.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also said that Russia will take legal action if the West tries to force it to default on its sovereign debt.

Yields on 10-year OFZs, which move inversely with their prices, fell to 10.62% on Monday. That was their lowest since Feb. 22, two days before Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell 4.5% points to 1,031.4 but the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.8% to 2,614.0 points with support from the rouble's slide.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter says billionaire Musk not joining its board, warns of 'distractions ahead'

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a note posted to Twitter that the company's board held many discussions with Musk, but he did not state the reason for the Tesla CEO's decision. Agrawal said the planned appointment was due to become effective on Saturday, which would have prevented the world's wealthiest person from becoming a beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter's common stock. "I believe this is for the best," Agrawal said in the note.

  • Bank earnings, CPI inflation, retail sales: What to know this holiday-shortened week

    A flurry of big bank earnings and fresh inflation data out of Washington are expected to keep investors busy this holiday-shortened trading week. Market participants will also tune in Wednesday for a key economic report on March retail sales activity.

  • FTSE 100 tumbles as UK economic growth slows

    Concerns over the Ukraine war, global economic contraction, inflation, and the election in France cloud markets.

  • Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

    Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April. On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a ministerial meeting with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened substantially due to the sanctions, the ministry's statement said.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • Bitcoin 2022 Miami: Mining Gets Its Moment Under the Sun

    The mining industry took up plenty of space and mindshare at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, with one participant calling it “a real deal center.”

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Putin's war fuels tensions in Baltic states with Russian-speaking populations

    Estonia, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, have populations that embody the tense geopolitics currently at play with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • NC Republican: Our U.S. senators should support bill to end LGBTQ discrimination

    A Log Cabin Republican: Federal protections for LGBTQ people are within reach. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr should support it. | Opinion

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board

    Elon Musk has quit Twitter before he even had a chance to start.

  • China Traders Gear Up to Add Stocks, Betting Worst Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors are planning to boost stock positions on bets the market has already bottomed out or will do so soon, forecasting gains of 4% to 5% by the end of June. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Again

  • Ukraine Invasion by Russia Hit This Software Company Hard

    Cut in annual recurring revenue estimates helps convince Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle shares aren't a buy.

  • Ukraine war: Russia 'to draft in soldiers who left 10 years ago' as significant losses mount

    Ukrainian authorities have claimed more than 17,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the offensive.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Euro recovers, French-German spread tightens after election results

    The euro traded higher and the spread between French and German bond yields tightened on Monday after incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron won a larger than expected share in the first round of the French election. With 96% of the votes counted for Sunday's first round, Macron garnered 27.41% of the votes and far-right candidate Marin Le Pen won 24.03%. Macron will now go into a runoff against Le Pen on April 24.

  • Rob Manfred's peace offering to MLB players after lockout: Headphones

    This is what player outreach looks like to Rob Manfred.

  • 'I don't think I'm ready for this': Scottie Scheffler proves himself wrong with dominant Masters victory

    Scottie Scheffler woke up Sunday morning a nervous wreck. He'll wake up Monday morning a Masters champion.