Rouble hits over two-year high vs euro on capital controls, weak demand

Illustration shows Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed Ukrainian's and Russia's flag colours
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to a more than two-year high against the euro on Friday and headed back towards 66 versus the dollar, supported by capital controls and weak forex demand, as the spectre of more sanctions against Moscow hung over markets.

The European Union's executive on Wednesday proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Russia for its actions in Ukraine, but several countries' worries about the impact of cutting off Russia oil imports stood in the way of agreement.

At 0719 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.8% to trade at 69.57 versus the euro, earlier clipping 69.1250, its strongest point since February 2020.

The rouble was 1.1% stronger against the dollar at 66.24, close to a more than two-year high of 65.3125 hit on Thursday, a peak level that had not been seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rouble has rallied in the past few weeks thanks to mandatory conversion of foreign currency by export-focused companies. Also, there has been weak demand for dollars and euros amid waning imports and restrictions on cross-border transactions.

"The rouble will be relatively stable, or even strengthen again thanks to expensive oil and low demand for foreign currency," said Otkritie Research in a note.

Moves in the rouble are sharper than usual as market liquidity has been thinned by central bank restrictions designed to prop up financial stability after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, trading activity is subdued as the markets are open for only three days this week in the middle of Russia's long May holidays.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $111.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 1,128.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.3% lower at 2,372.7 points.

Promsvyazbank analysts said they expected equity markets to drop ahead of another long holiday weekend.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. fuel prices surge faster than crude as exports tighten market

    U.S. fuel prices have surged faster than crude oil prices in the last month, as the United States has shipped more refined products abroad to supply European markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Things are really tight with diesel and world demand," said Aaron Milford, chief executive of Magellan Midstream Partners, in an earnings call on Thursday. Supplies tightened further following the invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russia from the United States and allies.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Devastating Africa’s Economy

    Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to have an oversized economic impact on Africa, but energy exports may be key to weathering the storm

  • Brazil’s Most Popular President Returns From Political Exile With a Promise to Save the Nation

    'I never gave up,' Brazil's former leader tells TIME as he launches a new bid for the presidency

  • ‘My aim is to have a net worth of at least $100,000’: I’m 29 and live with my mom in a rented mobile home. I have a $25K emergency fund and $26K in a Roth IRA. What do I do next?

    My aim is to have a net worth of at least $100,000 as I always read how that’s a good number to meet, and I am concerned since I am behind in retirement funds, so I opened a robo-advisor account specifically for retirement purposes. The $4,000 in my savings account is fun money, but whatever I take out, I replace it so it’s never drained.

  • Tesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla is aiming to increase its Shanghai plant's daily output to 2,600 cars from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, as it seeks to return production to levels before the city locked down to control the spread of COVID-19. Tesla, which is currently only running one shift, plans to add more shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve this goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed. That would bring weekly output to 16,900 vehicles based on Tesla's established work week at the facility, according to a Reuters calculations.

  • Russia ‘highly likely’ to move to consolidate control of northeastern Donbas: UK

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that Russia is “highly likely” to try to capture the Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk, effectively consolidating Moscow’s control of the Donbas region. Should that happen, Russia would have what the ministry called in its intelligence update a “staging point for their efforts to cut-off Ukrainian…

  • Dollar Sweeps Back as Haven of Choice as Everything Gets Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is powering ahead against almost all its major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a selloff in stocks that is turbo-charging demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Pa

  • Xi Moves to Silence Covid Zero Critics in Sign of Brewing Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leaders warned against questioning Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero strategy, striking a more defensive tone as pressure builds to relax virus curbs and protect the economic growth that has long been a source of Communist Party strength. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Eu

  • Texas congressman pushes to eliminate no-fly zones over Disney parks

    A Texas congressman from Texas is questioning the no-fly zones over Disney theme parks in both Florida and California.

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike

    So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

    The real estate company reported $4.3 billion in revenue, but most of that was driven by selling homes.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Lucid Beat Sales Estimates. Shares Are Rising.

    Lucid reported first quarter sales of $57.7 million, ahead of Wall Street projections of $55.6 million.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • How to invest now as your 401(k) tanks — according to a top money manager

    Growth stocks typically mean those that are expensive in relation to current earnings and dividends, but which the stock market bids up based on future prospects. “It’s called Equity Dislocation because what we’re trying to do is make money for clients off of the dislocation we see among value stocks and growth stocks, around the world,” says Inker. Inker thinks value is going to beat growth by a good margin in the years ahead.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?