Rouble licks wounds, yen and franc hold firm with focus squarely on Ukraine

Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The rouble stabilised somewhat on Tuesday after its crash to an all-time low, while the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc were steady after their biggest rallies in almost seven weeks with traders focused squarely on the developing crisis in Ukraine.

A modicum of calm returned to currency markets after officials from Russia and Ukraine held an initial round of ceasefire talks, four days after Russia invaded its neighbour, with the euro back at around $1.12 after tumbling as low as $1.11210 at one point on Monday.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar traded at a nearly one-week high, rebounding from losses as steep as 1.2% in the previous session. The Reserve Bank of Australia sets monetary policy later on Tuesday, and is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin held close to a nearly two-week high above $44,000 reached late overnight.

The rouble started the week in dramatic circumstance, plunging as much as 30% to a record 120 per dollar after Western countries and their allies slapped Russia with new sanctions including cutting off some banks from the SWIFT financial network. The currency recovered somewhat after an emergency rate hike and other urgent measures adopted by the Russian central bank, and last traded at 102.

The yen eased slightly to 115.07 per dollar after registering a 0.48% gain on Monday. Fellow haven currency the Swiss franc edged lower to 0.91775 per dollar after a 0.95% rally overnight.

Currency volatility was at its highest in 14 months on Monday, as measured by a Deutsche Bank index.

"News from Ukraine remain bleak, with Russia-Ukraine talks yielding no resolution," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

"Fighting rages on as the West looks to increase efforts to isolate Russia."

The instability will keep safe-haven currencies bid and euro under pressure, while the Aussie has so far held up due to higher commodity prices and Australia's geographic distance from the conflict, Catril said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was stuck at around 96.75, after paring gains of as much as 0.89% on Monday to end the session 0.18% higher.

Weighing on the currency was a retreat in U.S. benchmark 10-year yields to an almost one-month low overnight as investors sought the safety of Treasuries, even with the Federal Reserve seen certain to raise interest rates at its policy meeting next month. [US/]

However, the Ukraine crisis has spurred traders to pare bets for a 50 basis-point rate hike on March 16 to just 8.5%, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that he's not ruling out a half point move, in the first comments by a Fed official since the conflict.

"The bottom line: do not write off a 50bp increase," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note, saying market pricing had gotten too low.

"The near-term trends in the USD will be dominated by the war, but the medium-term trends in the USD will be determined by the economic data."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Signal says messages circulating about app's hacking false

    Signal said in a tweet that it saw an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe and the rumor messages were often attributed to official government sources that read "attacks on Signal platform." "This is false and Signal is not under attack", the company said, adding that these rumors are part of a coordinated misinformation campaign "meant to encourage people to use less secure alternatives." Signal's statement comes after a spate of cyberattacks knocked down Ukrainian banking and government websites along with Russian government owned-websites and state-run media outlets.

  • Euro weakens, rouble slumps as sanctions piled on Russia

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Russian rouble plunged and the euro nursed losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, prompting investors to shun riskier currencies. Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting off some of its banks from the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. Still, outside of the rouble the FX market reaction has been relatively stable, market participants said.

  • Oil Jump Jolting Turkey Is Red Flag for Rest of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets in Turkey are flashing warning signs that inflationary pressures are building in the developing world as oil prices spike.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateDespite spending billi

  • Lawmaker to offer measure allowing Americans to seize jets, yachts of Russia billionaires

    Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) is introducing a measure that would allow U.S. citizens to seize yachts and jets of sanctioned Russians."Corrupt Russian oligarchs have enabled Putin's war," the lawmaker tweeted. "We must use every tool at our disposal to stand up to Russia and stand with Ukraine."Corrupt Russian oligarchs have enabled Putin's war.That's why I have introduced legislation to allow U.S. citizens to SEIZE yachts and jets of sanctioned...

  • Plunging ruble sends Russians scrambling to withdraw their cash from banks

    The move against the Bank of Russia’s international assets may be more important than cutting off SWIFT access.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • HP smashes profit forecasts, stops shipments to Russia

    Yahoo Finance chats with HP CEO Enrique Lores fresh off the company's better-than-expected earnings. Here's what we learned.

  • The 4 Most Important Pieces of Advice This Financial Advisor Gave to His 3 Daughters

    In today's column, we chat with Urban Adams, an investment advisor at Dynamic Wealth Advisors and the father of three young adult daughters.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    It would take Shiba Inu a 37,000% hop to hit a penny. Early investors in Shiba Inu who held onto the token have already padded their accounts with millions of dollars. The question for new people considering buying in is whether Shiba Inu has the chops to make even modest gains going forward.

  • Mark Cuban Says This Is Your Best Investment

    Mark Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur who is well known for serving as one of the main "sharks" on the popular show Shark Tank. Cuban knows quite a bit about investing, so listening to his advice could be smart if you're trying to figure out what to do with your money. Although there are many different kinds of investments, Cuban recommends a particular one for maximizing your potential returns.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely struggle

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Even This Skeptic Is Buying

    Users of blockchain-based digital currencies are starting to shop for lower costs and supported usage.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on Earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Social Security Tax Cliff: Just $1 Could Increase Taxable Income by 35%

    According to the Social Security Administration, about 40% of all Social Security recipients pay income taxes on their benefits. Depending on how much you receive in additional income per year, you...

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $233 billion gain from its top 15 stocks. Take a look at how its biggest holdings have performed.

    The investor's company has racked up unrealized gains of 3,800% on Moody's, 1,800% on American Express, and 1,700% on Coca-Cola as of December 31.

  • 3 simple rules for cushioning yourself against inflation

    With inflation chipping away at your spending power, here's how can you protect yourself, and one way to earn more interest on your savings.

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.