Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar

Illustration shows Russian Roubles
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble slumped to its weakest since late April past 72 against the dollar on Thursday as fears over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas took the currency's losses this month to more than 15%.

At 0604 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4% against the dollar at 72.00, earlier hitting 72.1350, its weakest mark since April 29.

It also lost 1.4% to trade at 76.69 versus the euro, also a near eight-month low, and shed 1.8% against the yuan to a near seven-month low of 10.26.

Falling export revenues in recent months have been exacerbated by a European Union oil embargo that began in December, when an oil price cap come into force as well.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $82.5 a barrel. [O/R]

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Eyes Record Budget as BOJ Shock Pressures Funding Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will again resort to bond issuance to help fund another year of record spending, with the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy move this week set to put pressure on borrowing costs going forward. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy

  • UK economy shrank more than first estimated

    The UK economy shrank by more than previously thought in the three months to September as soaring energy prices saw many households and businesses reduce their usage.

  • Buyout funds rethink deal financing amid shortage of debt

    Private equity funds are rethinking how they pull off large deals after a 40.4% contraction in global buyout activity amid a shortage of debt financing caused by rising interest rates and banks' reluctance to open their money taps. Blackstone's acquisition of Emerson's Climate Technologies business in the United States and KKR's purchase of French insurance broker April are just two examples of how buyout houses are having to turn to private lenders or put more skin in the game to secure deals, bankers and investors told Reuters. After a bumper start to 2022, the leveraged buyout (LBO) market has slowed down, as the war in Ukraine and hawkish interest rate moves drove up financing costs and weighed down valuations.

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Global Stocks Advance for Third Day; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global stocks rose for the third day and Asian equities snapped a five-day losing streak after US shares climbed on improved consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deduct

  • Under Armour names Marriott veteran Linnartz as CEO to boost e-commerce

    (Reuters) -Under Armour Inc on Wednesday named veteran hotelier Stephanie Linnartz as its chief executive, betting that her experience in e-commerce and branding strategy will help revive sales at the apparel maker. Linnartz, who will join Baltimore-based Under Armour on Feb. 27, will take over at a time when the company is grappling with uncertain demand for clothes and discretionary items as decades-high inflation curbs consumer spending. Under Armour cut its annual guidance last month, pressured by promotions and a stronger dollar.

  • The Multi-IP Blockchain Game PetaRush Launched Its 2nd Closed Beta and Win-to-earn Feature

    Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - - Media OutReach - PetaRush, the world's first multi-IP blockchain mobile game, will launch its second closed beta on December 21 at 14:00 (GMT+8). iOS users need to download the TestFlight app to participate, and Android users can download the apk provided. PetaRush launched a new beta test version in which the scene has been fully optimized for players to enjoy racing on the 3D Mars ...

  • Fast-Thawing China-Australia Ties Raise Hopes for Trade Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s visit to Beijing this week cemented a surprisingly fast thaw in diplomatic relations with China, although it remains to be seen whether the summit will result in a loosening of trade barriers thrown up during their recent feud.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will R

  • NC Professor Who Slammed CRT Sues the School After Getting Fired

    Dr. David Phillips is suing the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, claiming he was wrongfully terminated, according to CBS17. Phillips claims his First Amendment rights were violated because his termination was the result of a controversial lecture hosted on Winston-Salem State’s campus.

  • Border collie becomes unlikely recycling advocate after picking up more than 1,000 littered plastic bottles

    While most dogs go to the bathroom or stop to sniff at the nearest fire hydrant on their walks, one dog in England is using his to pick up recycling.

  • Eutelsat: suspending programmes in Russia and Iran will hit financial results

    PARIS (Reuters) -Eutelsat will take a bottom-line hit of around 10 to 15 million euros ($16 million) to its full-year revenues following the suspension of several television programmes in Russia and Iran, the company said. The moves to stop carrying three Russian programmes as well as ending all broadcasting activities in Iran, will cost the company's EBITDA operating profit 15-20 million euros ($15.96 -21.28 million) and reduce available cash flow by around 10 million euros. Eutelsat said in a statement it had now ended all involvement in the broadcast of three Russian channels, Rossiya One, Pervyi Kanal and NTV, after France's Arcom television regulator urged the company to do so.

  • Analysis-Euro zone governments must court private buyers for mountain of debt

    Euro zone governments will have to charm private buyers to step in and buy 400 billion euros of additional debt next year, which will keep the bloc's battered bond markets under pressure as the European Central Bank further unwinds its support. The ECB, effectively a guaranteed debt buyer since it launched quantitative easing (QE) in 2015, even hoovering up all the new bonds governments sold from at least 2019 to 2021, will start offloading its holdings. As governments scramble to soften the blows from soaring energy prices, they require extra funds.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • Congress wants to change how you save for retirement — here's how

    Omnibus spending bill includes several major retirement updates with goal of getting Americans to save more.

  • 11 high-yield dividend stocks that are Wall Street’s favorites for 2023

    High yields can mean high risk—the list includes energy partnerships and business development companies.

  • Which African countries were most innovative in 2022?

    This year saw Africa climb up the global tech ladder to join the rest of the world in running an economy driven by innovation.

  • Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

    Customers at fast-food chains like Wendy's and Taco Bell are both literally and metaphorically swallowing the prices.

  • Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars

    Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.

  • Inside Joe Biden’s battle to destroy the Chinese microchip industry

    Joe Biden was in a jovial mood as he touted not one but two new microchip factories being built in Arizona.

  • Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

    Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter. Tom Zhu, who heads Tesla's Asia operations, has been traveling with a team including Shanghai gigafactory manager, Song Gang, to Tesla's plants in California and Texas, and was there as recently as last week, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Tesla did not respond to written requests for comment from Reuters sent to its Shanghai and global media relations accounts.