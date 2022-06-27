Volatile rouble pares intraday losses as Russia slips into default zone

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows Russian rouble banknotes of various denominations on a table in Warsaw
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble pared early losses in volatile Moscow trade on Monday as Russia looked set for its first sovereign default in decades after a payment deadline expired before some bondholders had received overdue interest.

The 30-day grace period on $100 million interest payments due on May 27 expired on Sunday. The Kremlin says there are no grounds for Russia to default but that sanctions have hampered its ability to send money to bondholders, accusing the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.

By 0758 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 53.31, paring losses, having earlier shed as much as 2% to touch its weakest since June 21 of 54.4975.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 56.03 versus the euro.

The rouble, which has become by far the world's best-performing https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/NewsServices/mediaProxy?apiKey=6d416f26-7b24-4f31-beb6-1b5aa0f3fafb&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffingfx.thomsonreuters.com%2Fgfx%2Frngs%2FGLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE%2F0100301V041%2Findex.html currency this year, has been driven by Russia's high proceeds from commodity exports, a drop in imports and a ban on households withdrawing foreign currency savings.

The strong rouble squeezes the incomes of export-focused companies and could weigh on the economy as it tips into recession following harsh sanctions over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Capital controls have buttressed the rouble for months, while this week's peak of a month-end tax period that sees exporting companies convert dollar and euro revenue into roubles may add short-term support.

There was no increase in currency sales by exporters last week, said Alor Broker in a note, meaning they could have left the process of forex conversion until the last minute, which would see the rouble strengthen.

However, Alor said exporters may have already stockpiled the necessary rouble amounts.

On the bond market, yields on 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds, which move inversely with their prices, fell to 8.68%, their lowest since early 2022.

Russian stock indexes were gaining.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to 1,418.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 2,399.8 points.

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia slips into default zone as payment deadline expires

    Russia looked set for its first sovereign default in decades as some bondholders said they had not received overdue interest on Monday following the expiry of a key payment deadline a day earlier. Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system and rendered its assets untouchable to many investors. The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no grounds for Russia to default but it is unable to send money to bondholders because of sanctions, accusing the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.

  • EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

    Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine. “While there is a possibility that some magic could occur" and Russia gets the money through financial institutions to bondholders despite sanctions, “nobody’s making that bet," said Jay S. Auslander, a top sovereign debt lawyer at the firm of Wilk Auslander in New York.

  • US basketball star Griner due in Russian court

    More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, American basketball star Brittney Griner is to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial. The Phoenix Mercury star, considered in some polls to be the United States' most gifted female athlete, could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.

  • Taiwan holders of Russian bonds say haven't received payments -sources

    Some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds have not received interest due on May 27 after a grace period expired on Sunday evening, two sources said, potentially setting Moscow on track for its first major external sovereign default in over a century. Russia was due to make $100 million in coupon payments on two Eurobonds on May 27 - $29 million on a euro-denominated 2036 bond and $71 million on a dollar-denominated 2026 bond. Sweeping sanctions imposed by Western capitals on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 as well as counter measures by Moscow have all but severed the country from the global financial ecosystem.

  • Kremlin wants to use missile strike to draw Belarus into the war intelligence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 13:03 On 25 June, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus - 12 cruise missiles were fired from 6 planes. Source: Chief [Intelligence] Directorate on Facebook Quote from the Chief Intelligence Directorate: "In the early morning on 25 June, a massive bomb strike occurred on the territory of Ukraine.

  • SEC v Ripple: XRP Makes a Move Ahead of Key Court Ruling

    Following a 10% gain from last week, XRP made further ground this morning. It will all hinge on the Hinman speech-related documents court ruling, however.

  • Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record at USATF Champs; Allyson Felix set for worlds

    Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400m hurdles for the third time in the last year, this time at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

  • Planned Parenthood sues Utah to stop trigger law that makes abortion a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison

    The state's ban took effect Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, prompting Utah's three clinics to cancel more than 50 abortions.

  • COVID wave may be peaking in Florida as cases start to level off, but deaths spike

    The growth in positive COVID-19 cases grew statewide this week by only 129, the smallest 7-day increase since the end of April.

  • Dubai’s Tecom Draws $9.6 Billion in Orders for $454 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowDubai business park operator Tecom Group drew orders worth $9.63

  • UK Investigates Wise CEO Kaarmann After Tax Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Wise Plc shares dropped after it said the Financial Conduct Authority has commenced an investigation into Chief Executive Officer Kristo Kaarmann almost a year after he was fined by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default

  • Intesa Sanpaolo shares rise after ECB's green light to buyback plan

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo rose on Monday after Italy's biggest bank said late on Friday it had received supervisory clearance from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy back its own shares for up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion). Kepler Cheuvreux said the ECB's green light on the buyback's full amount was positive because it meant the ECB considered a 100 basis point hit on the bank's capital ratios "manageable". Intesa said on Friday it would immediately carry out half of the proposed share buyback and take a decision on the remaining 1.7 billion euros by the time it publishes full-year results in February 2023.

  • G-7 Latest: Oil Cap Discussion as Zelenskiy to Address Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will discuss the viability of an oil cap on Russia as discussions yet again focus on Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy due to join the summit by video link from Kyiv.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes fo

  • Decades in the making: Tri-Town agreement paves way for new Braintree water treatment plant

    The Braintree Town Council has approved an agreement which will govern the operation of a regional water treatment plant which will serve three towns.

  • Russia Default, Sanctions Damage, Gold: 3-Minute MLIV

    Mark Cudmore and Tom Mackenzie break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." For up to the minute market intelligence and insight, click MLIV .

  • Matthew Wolff the latest talent to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf series

    So much for the Saudi rebel circuit merely being an ultra-lucrative retiring ground for big names with their best years behind them.

  • Trophies made from human skulls hint at regional conflicts around the time of Maya civilization's mysterious collapse

    How did military conflict fit into the end of a mighty civilization? AP Photo/Moises CastilloTwo trophy skulls, discovered by archaeologists in the jungles of Belize, may help shed light on the little-understood collapse of the once powerful Classic Maya civilization. The defleshed and painted human skulls, meant to be worn around the neck as pendants, were buried with a warrior over a thousand years ago at Pacbitun, a Maya city. They likely represent gruesome symbols of military might: war trop

  • Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

    Watch the exclusive tour of this secret stash…Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the

  • I Have $30,000 to Invest. Is It Smart to Get a Financial Advisor?

    I am a retired veteran with no retirement accounts and I want to start investing with $30,000. I'd like some investing advice, but I'm finding advisors have minimum investment requirements, and I'm hesitant to work with a robo-advisor. Can you … Continue reading → The post I Have $30,000 to Invest. Will a Financial Advisor Work With Me? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zelenskiy asks for aid against Russian air strikes

    STORY: In his nightly address the president said that his “partners need to move faster if they are really partners, not observers” saying that within 24 hours Russia had fired 72 weapons. He said leaders meeting at the G7 summit in Germany had the potential to stop Russian "aggression. "Russia has stepped up air strikes on Ukraine this weekend, which has also seen the fall of a strategic eastern city to pro-Russian forces."It's more of their barbarism," said U.S. President Biden, referring to the missile strikes on Kyiv, as leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies gathered for a summit in Germany.As Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two entered its fifth month, the Western alliance supporting Kyiv was starting to show signs of strain as leaders fret about the growing economic cost.