After a Rough 2018, Is Applied Materials' Dividend Safe?

This hasn't been a good year for shareholders of one of the world's top semiconductor equipment vendors, Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), as the company's shares are down nearly 40% since the start of 2018.

Applied Materials develops and sells the complex equipment that's required to manufacture semiconductor products, including logic chips, memory chips, as well as displays.

Image source: Applied Materials.

On the company's most recent earnings call, Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson highlighted some of the challenges the company has seen materialize:

In recent months, however, we've seen several factors negatively impacting industry spending. These include elevated macroeconomic risks, global trade tensions, and specific to our industry, a pullback in memory investments. Recent commentary by memory makers has painted a consistent picture. Overall demand in the server, PC, and mobile markets is weaker than it was earlier in the year, and memory prices are softening in the near term.

The executive did say, though, that its customers "expect demand to pick up and pricing to stabilize in the second half of 2019."

If you're investing in Applied Materials for the long haul, there's a good chance you're wondering if the weakening demand situation puts the company's dividend -- which sits at $0.80 per share on an annual basis, yielding 2.49% -- is at risk. Here's why it's not.

Analyzing the dividend

One way to analyze the sustainability of a company's dividend is to compare the size of the company's dividend on an annualized basis (dividends are generally declared on a quarterly basis) to the amount of free cash flow it generated over the last 12 months, since regular dividends are usually paid from a company’s free cash flow (I'm not counting one-time special dividends that involve a company returning a significant portion of the cash on its balance sheet to shareholders).

As noted above, Applied Materials' dividend currently stands at $0.80 per share, per year. The company's free cash flow per share over the last 12 months was nearly $3.09 -- more than thrice where the dividend currently sits.

AMAT Free Cash Flow Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts.

So, Applied Materials' free-cash-flow generation is clearly more than enough to support the current dividend.