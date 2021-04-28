Rough take-down of a suspected Publix chicken thief in Miami captured on phone video

A brief video posted on a social media site appears to show a Miami police officer shoving a man to the ground inside a supermarket, then punching him repeatedly in the head before handcuffing him and taking him into custody.

According to a written narrative by the arresting officer, the use-of-force was necessary because Willie Barbor, 58, was tensing up and resisting arrest after having walked away from the deli counter at a downtown Miami Publix supermarket with a cooked piece of chicken.

Barbor is alleged to have eaten the chicken on his way out of the store, while telling the manager looking for compensation to take a hike.

Barbor’s arrest form says when the store manager asked Barbor to pay for the chicken, he responded “f--- you” and said he didn’t have to pay because he was homeless. The incident happened at the Publix on Biscayne Boulevard and 17th Street on April 16.

“I don’t have any money,” Barbor allegedly told the manager.

Barbor was charged with petit theft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence before being jailed. The officer hasn’t been disciplined and union president Tommy Reyes doesn’t believe he will, or should be.

“The guy was shoplifting. He’s screaming ‘I’m not resisting’ but he’s obviously resisting. We’re allowed to use pain compliance,” said the president of Miami’s Fraternal Order of Police.

Reyes also said Planas had filled out the required use-of-force paperwork.