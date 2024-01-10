Rough Seas Inundate Ferry Deck in Washington

Rough seas inundated a ferry traveling near Washington’s San Juan Islands on Tuesday, January 9, filling the deck housing crew member vehicles with water.

Washington State Ferries said the video was filmed by an employee who was helping move the passenger-less vessel to Anacortes, Washington. The waves caused “minimal” damage, Washington State Ferries said.

“We sometimes have waves crashing over the bow, but for this to happen, it is very, very rare,” Washington State Ferries said in a comment on the X post.

Strong winds lashed Washington’s Puget Sound region on Tuesday, as officials warned ferry passengers of bumpy rides. Credit: Washington State Ferries via Storyful