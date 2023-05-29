Rough Seas Leave Cruise Ship Passengers Distressed During Delayed Return From the Bahamas

Wild weather and rough seas left some cruise ship passengers onboard Carnival Sunshine distressed on May 27, as the vessel was delayed returning to Charleston, South Carolina, from the Bahamas.

A number of passengers circulated videos online showing flooded decks and damage.

Video shared by Brad Morrell, filmed outside his room onboard Carnival Sunshine, shows dark clouds looming and white tips form on top of the choppy ocean.

A representative from Carnival told News 4: "Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. Guests on board the ship were safe. Our medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance. " Credit: Brad Morrell via Storyful

