Rough seas! Viral video spots waves spilling across Washington ferry, damaging car

Questions have been asked about a viral video showing waves crashing onto a Washington state ferry and even causing damage to a car on board.

Employee shot this from #Issaquah during rough seas Tuesday near Strait of Juan de Fuca. We were moving vessel w/o passengers to #Anacortes. Damage minimal. This has no effect on service. Ferry will replace #Chelan in #SanJuanIslands by the weekend. Sorry about language in video. pic.twitter.com/62YHJTiTj0 — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) January 10, 2024

According to Washington State Ferries, the Issaquah was being moved by WSF employees from Eagle Harbor to Anacortes Tuesday morning.

While there were no passengers on board, employees had their cars on board the vessel.

The ferry and crew encountered severe weather in the Straits of Juan De Fuca in an area where the ferries rarely travel.

Another video shows the wind and water crashing onto the bow of the ship.

WSF said damage was minimal, and there was some apparent damage to at least one employee’s car.

The Issaquah is currently in Anacortes and is expected to reenter service in the next two to three days, replacing the Chelan in the San Juan Islands.

There were no reported injuries.



