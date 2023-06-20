Rough sex, fetishes and hundreds of genders: meet the mother battling the crisis in UK sex education

Clare Page, a mother-of-two, believes parents have lost power over what their children are taught - Geoff Pugh

After losing a legal appeal to get a school to disclose sex education materials used in her daughter’s lesson, Clare Page considered giving up.

The mother-of-two found out this month that once again the commercial interests of a third-party sex education provider were judged to be more important than the public interest of showing parents what is taught in schools.

“I did consider giving up from the point of view that it’s draining on my family time and my personal resources in a way that’s a big commitment,” she says.

“But having so much support from parents’ groups that are speaking with one voice on this issue, it seems obvious that there is enough support for me to carry on.”

Page, 47, has become a leading figure among a growing group of parents who say they are worried about what is being taught in relationships and sex education (RSE) without parental consent or consultation.

She has crowdfunded around £11,000 for legal fees from parents around the country, including in Scotland, where parents have protested against “pornographic” sex education lessons in schools.

In Lewisham, where she lives, support has come from gender-critical feminists and a host of parents’ groups, including UsForThem, Bayswater, and the Family Education Trust.

Moreover, working with Miriam Cates, the Conservative MP for Pennistone and Stocksbridge, Page’s research into third-party sex education providers has helped put pressure on Rishi Sunak to address the problem. Mr Sunak has now ordered an urgent review of sex education, which is due to report in the autumn.

Her fight began almost two years ago after her daughter came home from school and said she was told to be “sex positive” and taught that heteronormativity was a “bad thing”. Page reacted by asking to see the lesson plan and teaching materials used at her daughter’s school, Haberdashers’ Hatcham College, a state secondary in New Cross.

As far as parents had been told, the School of Sexuality Education (SSE), which describes itself as a “sex education charity providing in-school workshops and training”, was going into the school to teach 15-year-olds about consent.

But after the school and SSE said they were unable to give Page copies of the lesson plan and materials because of a confidentiality agreement, Page tried to use freedom of information laws to obtain copies. She was unsuccessful. The Information Commissioner’s Office and last week a Judge in a first-tier tribunal ruled that SSE’s commercial interests trump her right to obtain copies of the materials. Now, she has instructed her lawyers to appeal the latest ruling.

Page is an unlikely candidate to be taking on the UK’s sex education industry. The artist, who works in product design, is preoccupied with a new cat and housework when we meet at her family home above a shop in an industrial area of south-east London.

Wearing hoop earrings and no make-up, she points towards a studio where she works with her husband, who she met at art school in Liverpool. She says she has worked less as a product designer since becoming a mother and, in more recent years, as her campaign work has taken over.

“When I became a mother I really loved motherhood, so I suppose I then became much more aware and caring about education,” she explains.

However, until she learnt what her children were being taught in the past five years, she says she had never been involved in campaigning.

“There’s something that happens when you feel there is dishonesty surrounding your child,” she says. “If the people around her are not being straight, it causes a quite visceral reaction in a parent, I think.

“Having good faith, being in earnest, is just the most essential thing for having trust, for your child to be with other people. When that’s gone, as a mother, you just feel quite impassioned to pursue it.”

She first became concerned in around 2018, when her younger daughter, aged nine, came back from a primary school in Lewisham and said she had been taught there are “many more than two genders”. Her daughter was also told that when referring to historical figures, she should use “they”, because “we don’t know for sure what their preferred pronouns are”.

Page decided to tell the school she didn’t think this was right, assuming that one teacher had a “wacky idea”.

Instead, she was surprised to hear that the school believed it was following regulations, as an early adopter of the Department for Education’s new relationships and sex education guidance, which was drawn up in consultation with Stonewall, the LGBT charity.

The 2019 guidance, made available to all schools in England, said children should learn about LGBT and gender identity, without providing any age limits. It opened the door to more third-party providers, typically registered charities, to work in schools and access Government funding to train staff in schools.

Two Stonewall-endorsed external organisations were working with her daughter’s school which she didn’t believe were politically neutral - a legal requirement for teaching in schools.

Materials used by one of the providers included a “Cinderella-type character’ who undergoes “a kind of magical sex change overnight” which Page says was “wildly controversial and potentially very misleading for kids”.

There wasn’t a lot of support for her complaint from other parents at the school gate in Lewisham. “I was probably thought of as being the real awkward squad,” she says. “I think the tone was, ‘We’re liberal, I would hate to upset somebody or injure any minorities’ concerns.’”

Her complaint had no impact on lessons and her daughter left the school a year later.

By this time, her elder daughter was in her second year at Hatcham College, a secondary state school.

Soon afterwards, in late 2021, Page became concerned after hearing what her daughter had been taught by SSE.

When Page looked on the charity’s website and at its team of “facilitators”, she found links to material about fetishes, sex toys and introductory guides to “quick, rough, anonymous sex”.

Page asked the school if she could see the lesson plan and materials, but was told that SSE wasn’t willing to share them.

When she called SSE directly, they disagreed about sharing the lesson and whether their teaching was impartial, but on “civil” terms, Page says.

She was then shocked to be told by the school’s head teacher that she had been accused of harassing the education provider, and there was nothing more the school could do for her.

Page escalated her complaint to the chief executive of the academy trust, who was able to show her the lesson slides on her laptop. Page says she saw the word “sex positivity” which she believed was enough for a formal complaint. She says she expected to receive a copy of the materials to proceed with her complaint. However, she was told repeatedly that it was secret copyright material which can’t be shown to the parents.

“Showing me the slides means I can’t complain about it, I can’t tell anyone, can’t prove I’ve seen it,” she says. “It sort of means nothing.”

Page then attempted to use freedom of information laws to obtain the lesson materials and lesson plan, but the school argued it would be a breach of a confidentiality agreement.

Her first attempt to have the decision overturned was rejected by the Information Commissioner’s Office. This month, it emerged that her appeal was rejected by a judge in a first-tier tribunal.

In both cases, it was ruled that the commercial interests of the sex education provider outweighed the public interest in widely releasing the materials.

Parents have lost power over what their children are taught, Page says.

“Schools and educational authorities want to shape society for the best in their view. I think they have taken too much power away from parents.”

It is no coincidence that widespread teaching of contested gender ideology in schools in recent years has coincided with a rise in the number of children questioning their gender, she believes. “I think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t know of a family who has that [a child questioning their gender identity] going on.”

Page adds: “I’m sure there is a huge online social media effect.”

However, she says her extensive research has found evidence that there is a “huge amount of concerted effort on the part of third-party providers” to present contested gender theory to children. “I think there’ll be very few children who haven’t been introduced to it in secondary school in some way.”

The decision by Judge Sophie Buckley this month to back SSE’s decision not to publish materials used in Hatcham College is a blow to all parents, Page says.

The ruling was made despite the judge acknowledging that Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, had written to schools in March telling them to share sex education materials with parents. The Department for Education has acknowledged that if an external organisation owns the copyright on the resources, parents may only be able to see them on school premises.

A spokesman for Hatcham College said that Page’s first complaint about the content of PHSE lessons and assemblies was made over three years ago and the school “listened carefully to her concerns and instigated a full investigation which followed a formal complaints procedure”.

They said: “During this process Ms Page’s concerns were thoroughly investigated. The process followed was also reviewed by the Education and Skills Funding Agency, who determined that it had been followed correctly. The complaint of indoctrination was not upheld.

“Ms Page’s most recent complaint was regarding a lesson on consent delivered by the School of Sexuality Education nearly two years ago. Ms Page asked to view the content and was shown everything used in the lesson. However, the school was prevented from providing a hard copy due to copyright law.

“The school did all it could within the bounds of the law to comply with Ms Page’s requests, as endorsed during recent rulings in the Information Commissioner’s Office hearings. The school has a policy of only using organisations which are prepared to allow the materials to be shown to parents and no no longer uses the School of Sexuality Education.

“Hatcham College takes no stance on the many sensitive issues covered in PHSE and teaching adheres to the Secretary of State’s statutory guidance and recommended best practice.”

Page’s daughters now go to a different school. When her elder daughter, who is now 16, became aware of her battle with the school, “it was a bit upsetting”, Page says. “But having said that, I think she now appreciates what I’ve done. I hope [she does].”

